"So Ray Liotta's last film isn't Cocaine Bear": Charlie Day's 'Fool's Paradise' trailer leaves Twitter confused

Roadside Attractions recently released the trailer for Fool's Paradise. Touted as a “satirical comedy,” it has been helmed and written by Charlie Day in his feature directorial debut.

Apart from Day as the protagonist, Fool's Paradise also stars Ray Liotta, and as soon as the trailer dropped, fans were left more confused than thrilled, thanks to the late actor's appearance.

It’s worth noting that Cocaine Bear (2023) was marketed as his last film, but the new trailer has overturned that, bewildering viewers.

Fan reacts to trailer. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

In Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks, Liotta's character gets killed by the bear and her cubs in the end. His role in the Charlie Day movie hasn’t been revealed yet, and, in the trailer too, he appears in only a couple of frames.

Apart from the upcoming movie, the late star will be seen in three other posthumous releases: horror flick The Substance, thriller Dangerous Waters, and Clash, in which he plays Lowell.

"Got Ray Liotta from the grave?": Fans question the late actor's Fool's Paradise trailer scene

To recall, Ray Liotta died on May 26 last year at age 67 due to sudden arrhythmic death syndrome. He was filming Dangerous Waters in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic at the time.

In the trailer for Fool's Paradise, the Primetime Emmy Award winner appears early, indicating a crucial role in the upcoming film. But ignoring the others in the promotional clip, fans were more focused on Liotta since his last film appearance was reported to be on Cocaine Bear (it was rather his first release since his death). There were several, though, who were glad that they would be able to see more of the late star.

Fans reacting to trailer. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans confused about the trailer. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

What does the trailer show?

The trailer for Fool's Paradise starts in a mental health facility, where The Fool aka Latte Pronto (Charlie Day) is an inmate. He has lost his sense of understanding and speech, but the doctor releases him without helping him as the state won’t pay for his treatment.

Fool's Paradise (Image via YouTube/RoadsideFlix)

As he’s wandering around the streets, Liotta’s character spots him and takes him as a replacement for a heavily drunk lead man in a Western, thus rolling out the red carpet for a number of smartly humorous sequences.

The 2:22-minute-long clip keeps one hooked throughout its duration. Day, being the protagonist, gets maximum screen space, but other characters get footage as well.

Apart from Day and Liotta, the forthcoming film also stars Jason Sudeikis, Kate Beckinsale, Edie Falco, Adrien Brody, Common, and John Malkovich.

Fool's Paradise is slated to release on May 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes