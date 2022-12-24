Back in 2015, when Wade Boggs appeared on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, he opened up to actor Charles Day about the number of beers he consumed on a single cross-country flight. Boggs, whose drinking exploits are well known to the baseball community, once drank a total of 107 beers.

Wade Boggs had a long career in the MLB. He played primarily for the Boston Red Sox, having also represented the Yankees and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. He won the World Series in 1996 with the Yankees and had 12 consecutive All-Star appearances from 1985 to 1996. He is third only to Brooks Robinson and George Brett in a number of successive appearances as a third baseman.

In one episode, the group attempted to replicate Wade Boggs' drinking abilities by consuming as many beers as they could while traveling across the country. The number is shown to be higher than 70 in the episode, but when Boggs spoke with Charlie Day, he revealed that it was 107.

“He was famous for baseball, he was also famous for the number of beers he could drink,” Day had said of Boggs on the Tonight Show. “Supposedly, when they would have these cross county flights he would drink on average 40 to 50, some say 70 beers. He told me that the actual number… he pulled me aside and said, ‘Charlie, really, it was 107.’"

Boggs also appears on the show as himself in a halucination. Boggs' claim of 107 beers was achieved when he began drinking before arriving at the airport, during the trip, during a stopover, and then on the return flight that same night.

Wade Boggs' record puts cricket legend David Boon's 52 beer record to shame

David Boon, the Australian cricket batsman, was also quite the drinker himself. He cemented his legend when he drank 52 beers on the journey from Australia to England for the 1989 Ashes series. Boon was on a quest himself to try to break legendary wicketkeeper Rod Marsh's record, who drank 51 beer cans on a trip from Australia to England.

He eventually had to be carried off the flight. Boon thus attempted to break the record and walk off the plane on his feet. When the flight arrived at Heathrow, he was left on 49 cans. The pilot was apparently asked to make a couple rounds before landing, breaking the record.

North Stand Gang - Wankhede @NorthStandGang non stop, he was scoring runs for Aus by the barrel-full



Nothing could go wrong for David Boon on 28 Jan

He scored Test s , , 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 When he wasn't drinkingnon stop, he was scoring runs for Aus by the barrel-fullNothing could go wrong for David Boon on 28 JanHe scored Test #OnThisDay in '89, '91 ,'92 against, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 When he wasn't drinking 🍺 non stop, he was scoring runs for Aus by the barrel-fullNothing could go wrong for David Boon on 28 JanHe scored Test 💯s #OnThisDay in '89, '91 ,'92 against 🌴, 🇮🇳, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/P3aRU3RGGH

Although Boon's record is quite a feat in itself, it is nowhere close to Wade Boggs' 107 beer record. Despite Boggs' drinking abilities and a few personal missteps, he was a champion player, always consistent, and an important team player. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.

Poll : 0 votes