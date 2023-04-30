Black Mirror Season 6: Release date, cast and everything we know so far

The highly anticipated Black Mirror Season 6 has now been confirmed by the show's creator Charlie Brooker and is set to premiere this June.

Black Mirror originally debuted in 2011 and has since managed to build a huge fan following owing to its unique storyline, its brilliant portrayal of futuristic elements, and surprising endings that people fail to guess almost every episode.

The dark, satirical anthology promises to hit it off the park with what is considered to be its most unpredictable season yet. In an interview with TUDUM, show creator Charlie Brooker expressed his views on the show, saying:

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.”

The show has housed some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Miley Cyrus, Hayley Atwell, Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Letitia Wright, Jon Hamm, and Daniel Kaluuya in past seasons, and fans can't wait for the surprises the upcoming season promises.

However, the previous season of the show received some mixed reactions as a result of the show shifting its narrative from its description of the mind-bending aspects of the universe to a story that now talked more about the underlying human condition that technology can bring into the light.

It'll be interesting to see how the show manages to venture into these storylines in season 6.

Black Mirror season 6 promises to be an exciting adventure for fans

Throughout the years, Netflix's Black Mirror has been known for its thrilling, dramatic, thought-provoking, creepy, spooky-ish, modern yet compelling storylines.

Every episode brings something new to light in a dystopian future, and the show is really the first of its kind. After a four-year hiatus, it finally returns this year in June and promises to be even more mind-blowing than before.

Show creator Charlie Brooker, in an interview with TUDUM, talked about the creative process for season 6 and what the show's new season will entail this time around:

"Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect."

He continued:

"Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

The Emmy Award-winning series is also host to a star-studded cast this year, which has increased anticipation for this season. Show creator Charlie Brooker addressed the same by saying:

“Bringing it all to life we’ve got an incredible roster of disgustingly skillful, smart directors working with a cast of actors so talented they frankly have no right to exist.”

Black Mirror season 6 cast

Season 6 of the show houses a star-studded cast that viewers are all too familiar with. The cast includes Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez and David Shields.

It also features Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

Season 6 of Black Mirror is set to premiere on Netflix in June 2023 and show creator Charlie Brooker says:

“I can’t wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it — especially the bits they shouldn’t.”

The show is written and created by Charlie Brooker, with Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones, and Bisha K acting as executive producers.

