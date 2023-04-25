Riverdale season 7 episode 5 is expected to air on the CW on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The show is currently in its final season and viewers are eagerly looking forward to a satisfactory conclusion as all loose ends are wrapped up and the characters are given fitting endings.

The series centers around various teenagers going on with their lives in a dystopian town replete with crime and violence as they look to solve various complex mysteries whilst also dealing with their own personal lives. It stars KJ Apa in one of the leading roles, alongside numerous others essaying significant supporting characters.

Riverdale season 7 episode 5 will focus on Featherhead exploring the negative impact of comics on children

A brief 1-minute promo for Riverdale season 7 episode 5 offers a glimpse of the various crucial events set to unfold in the new episode. Titled Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Two: Tales in a Jugular Vein, the upcoming episode focuses on Principal Featherhead delving deeper into the negative impact that comic books have on children.

Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the new episode:

''Principal Featherhead takes aim at the negative influence comic books have over kids, just as Jughead is tasked by Pep Comics to write four tales for a new issue.''

Apart from this, not many other details regarding the new episode are revealed at this point. The previous episode, titled Chapter One Hundred and Twenty-One: Love & Marriage, depicted how Cheryl's plan to trick her family went awfully wrong. Elsewhere, Jughead seeked Veronica's help after landing in trouble.

The seventh season continues to maintain its highly dramatic and relentless tone and fans can expect a thrilling end to what's been a thoroughly entertaining show. The series continues to enjoy high praise from critics and strong viewership.

What is Riverdale about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

Riverdale focuses on a bunch of teenagers who navigate several challenges and dangers in the titular town. It also explores their complex personal lives as they go through the various stages of their teenage years. Here's a short description of the series, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl.''

The series stars KJ Apa in one of the pivotal roles as Archie Andrews, who's the de facto protagonist of the show. He's been impressive throughout the show's seven seasons and his performance is one of the series' biggest strongpoints. Featuring alongside Apa in other key roles are Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, and many more.

Don't miss the latest episode of Riverdale season 7 episode 5 on the CW on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

