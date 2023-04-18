Riverdale season 7 episode 4 on The CW: Release date, air time, plot, what to expect, and more details

Riverdale, which is in its seventh and final season, is set to return with episode 4 on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on The CW. Over the past six seasons, the supernatural drama series has gained a lot of popularity due to its intriguing cast members and wild plotlines. The upcoming episode 4 has been titled, One Hundred and Twenty-One: Love & Marriage, and is directed by Claudia Yarmy.

It's safe to say that fans of Riverdale have been quite curious to witness what the fourth episode of season 7 will bring to them. They are especially excited after Riverdale season 7 episode 3, Chapter One Hundred and Twenty: S*x Education had some pretty interesting incidents

In the previous episode, the audience saw Veronica deciding to throw a make-out party at Pembrooke, while Jughead found himself in a tricky situation after attempting to help Ethel.

Scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET, season 7 episode 4 of The CW series has been titled, Chapter One Hundred and Twenty-One: Love & Marriage. Chrissy Maroon has acted as the writer for the episode, while Claudia Yarmy has served as the director.

The official synopsis for season 7's episode 4, given by The CW, reads as follows:

"After enlisting Archie's help, Cheryl's plan to fool her family spirals out of control; Jughead turns to Veronica for help after finding himself in some trouble; Betty gives Kevin an ultimatum."

The official synopsis provides viewers with intriguing clues regarding what to expect from the upcoming episode. By the looks of it, it is quite clear that the new episode will be full of some pretty dramatic events. The audience will see Cheryl ending up in deep water after her master plan to deceive her family with Archie's help gets out of control.

The new episode will also display Jughead seeking Veronica's help after getting into serious trouble. In the upcoming episode, viewers will also witness Kevin receiving an ultimatum from Betty. Needless to say, viewers are in for an enticing new episode.

Take a closer look at the Riverdale season 7 cast members

The cast list for the show's final season includes:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz

Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate

Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty

The show's season 7 was first released on The CW on March 29, 2023. As stated in the official description of the series, given by Rotten Tomatoes:

"Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place.''

The description continues:

"Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl.''

