Riverdale season 7 episode 3 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Riverdale season 7 is set to air its third episode on the CW on Wednesday, April 12, at 9:00 pm ET (tentative time). With the previous episode concluding on a dramatic note, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the new episode to air as things get more interesting in the final season.

The second episode was noted for its 50s-like setting as Archie prepared for the much-anticipated sock-hop and dance with Veronica. In the end, however, the couple did not dance despite the latter apologizing to the former. The episode ended with a shocking scene as a blood-drenched Ethel walked in, saying something awful has happened.

The seventh season is off to a thrilling start and fans can expect a lot more action and drama in the remaining episodes of the highly anticipated final season. Riverdale premiered back in January 2017 to highly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Riverdale season 7 episode 3 will witness Veronica hosting a make-out party

A 1-minute promo for Riverdale season 7 episode 3 offers a glimpse of the various important events set to unfold in the latest episode. Titled Chapter One Hundred and Twenty: Sex Education, the gang will be extremely confused in the upcoming episode following a lesson in s*x education and Veronica will set out to organize a bizarre make-out party. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the upcoming episode:

''After a lesson in s*x education leaves the gang more confused than ever, Veronica decides to organize a make-out party at the Pembrooke; Jughead attempts to help Ethel out of some trouble only to find himself in hot water as well.''

The seventh and final season of Riverdale has set the tone as fans eagerly wait to find out how Archie and Veronica's story concludes. The series has received consistently good reviews from both critics and viewers and is regarded as one of the CW's most popular shows.

More details about Riverdale's plot and cast

The superhero series explores the lives of a group of teenagers in a sinister town called Riverdale, depicting how they deal with various dangerous criminals in the town whilst also focusing on their complicated personal lives. Here's a short synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place.''

The description further reads as:

''Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl.''

The beloved series features KJ Apa in the iconic lead role as Archie Andrews, along with Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, and many more.

Catch the new episode of Riverdale season 7 on the CW on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET.

