Gotham Knights on The CW: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details revealed

Gotham Knights is set to release on The CW on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm. The 12 episodes of the superhero drama will air every Tuesday at 9 pm.

Gotham Knights will take off after Batman is murdered and will see how his adopted son teams up with the kids of the superhero’s nemeses to find out who the killer is. So far, the titles and descriptions of the first three episodes have been released.

Episode 1, Pilot, will deal with how Batman’s son is framed for murder. The second episode, Scene of the Crime, will show the young gang heading back to the crime scene to find Bruce Wayne's journals and collect evidence to prove their innocence.

Meanwhile, episode 3, Under Pressure, will have the Mutant Gang retaliating against Gotham. To note, Gotham Knights is unrelated to the 2022 video game of the same name even though they both deal with the same content. Chad Fiveash, Natalie Abrams, and James Stoteraux are the developers of the upcoming show

Masked swordsman to cause major trouble for Turner Hayes’ gang in Gotham Knights?

Gotham Knights has been in development since 2021 with The CW ordering a pilot episode last year in February. Upon review, the network gave the go-ahead for the series in May.t

The synopsis, released by the network, reads:

“In the wake of Bruce Wayne's death, his adopted son Turner Hayes forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all accused of a murder they didn't commit by district attorney Harvey Dent. These kids work in an attempt to clear their names and find out who really killed Bruce Wayne.”

The two trailers shed light on the plot while introducing the characters. However, there was one unknown character who was a masked swordsman. It’s assumed that they might cause major trouble for Turner Hayes’s gang and fans can't wait to see what the upcoming show has in store for them.

Cast, filming details, and more

The star-studded cast of the show includes:

Oscar Morgan: Turner Hayes, Bruce Wayne's adopted son

Navia Robinson: Carrie Kelley / Robin, Batman’s current sidekick who allies with Turner

Fallon Smythe: Harper Row / Bluebird, a young streetwise engineer

Tyler DiChiara: Cullen Row, Harper's brother

Olivia Rose Keegan: Duela, Joker’s daughter

Anna Lore: Stephanie Brown / Spoiler, expert coder, Arthur Brown / Cluemaster’s daughter, and Turner's best friend.

Misha Collins: Harvey Dent, a district attorney who turns to his evil alter-ego, Two-Face eventually

The runtime of each episode has not been officially confirmed, but The CW shows have episodes that last between 45 and 57 minutes. So, it’s expected Gotham Knights' episodes will also have a similar runtime.

Apart from the titles of the three episodes mentioned earlier, the others are named as follows:

Episode 4: Of Butchers and Betrayals

Episode 5: More Money, More Problems

Episode 6: A Chill in Gotham

Episode 7: Bad to be Good

Episode 8: Belly Of The Beast

Episode 9: Dark Knight of the Soul

Episode 10: Poison Pill

Episode 11: Daddy Issues

Episode 12: City of Owls

The team of executive producers comprises Fiveash, Abrams, and Stoteraux, along with Greg Berlanti, David Madden, and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions. The team set up camp in Toronto to shoot the pilot in April 2022, while the rest of the episodes were shot in September 2022.

Don't forget to watch Gotham Knights on The CW on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm.

