Gotham Knights CW trailer breakdown: Who are the new characters?

CW's Gotham Knights has been a huge talking point ever since it was announced. After a bunch of casting announcements, we finally have an idea of what the show is going to be like considering the brand new trailer is out. Very loosely based on the comic series of the same name, the series will be set in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's death.

Gotham Knights on CW will see Bruce Wayne's adopted son form an alliance with the children of some of Batman's worst enemies. With them being wrongfully accused, they will go on a journey to solve the murder of Bruce Wayne and figure out who framed them.

Gotham Knights features the adopted son of Bruce Wayne trying to solve his murder

Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan)

Oscar Morgan in a still from the show (Image via CW)

Turner Hayes, the lead here, is the adopted son of Bruce Wayne. He is a completely original character that has never shown up before in comics. In the show, he will have quite the rebellious nature and will try to solve the murder of his father.

Wrongfully accused, Turner is taken in by the GCPD as well. They believe that he was after his father's money, and hence he murdered Wayne. It looks like Gotham Knights will be taking some inspiration from past Robins in the comics, as Turner does possess some of their personality traits.

Carrie Kelly (Navia Robinson)

Navia Robinson in a still from the show (Image via CW)

Navia Robinson will be stepping into the role of Carrie Kelly. It's interesting to see Carrie Kelly here, considering how late into Bruce's career she appeared in the comics, and also the fact that she is regulated only to the universe of The Dark Knight Returns.

In Gotham Knights, Carrie would have already known Bruce Wayne and helped him in fighting crime. She also mentions in the trailer how Bruce called her his "little Robin". It looks like a Robin will be appearing on the show after all.

Duela Dent (Olivia Rose Keegan)

Olivia Rose Keegan in a still from the show (Image via CW)

It looks like the Joker's supposed daughter is going to be a huge part of the story in Gotham Knights. In the comics, Duela has been a part of the Suicide Squad and the Teen Titans. While she usually claims to be the Joker's daughter, she has also stated that she is Catwoman, Scarecrow, Penguin and the Riddler's daughter as well.

It looks like the show will just stick to her being the Joker's supposed daughter for now. She has also taken up the mantle of Harley Quinn and judging by the trailer, it looks like we might see that arc over here too.

Harper Row and Cullen Row (Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara)

The Row siblings in a still from the show (Image via CW)

Harper and Cullen Row will be joining Turner on his adventure to solve Bruce Wayne's murder. The siblings here were first introduced in Scott Snyder's New 52 run of Batman.

Harper, in the comics, takes up the identity of Bluebird. She protects Cullen from an abusive father. She is a great engineer as well, and occasionally helped Batman with his tech. Given that the Batcave might be explored over here, we can expect her to maybe don the Bluebird outfit sometime.

Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore)

Anna Lore in a still from the show (Image via CW)

Stephanie Brown makes a very brief appearance here. Her inclusion in Gotham Knights is quite surprising to see, but surely a welcome one. In the comics, Brown is the daughter of Cluemaster, and eventually becomes a part of the Batfamily.

What her role in Gotham Knights might be remains to be seen. However, the trailer never really indicates that her superhero persona has been developed.

Harvey Dent (Misha Collins)

Misha Collins as Harvey Dent in a still from the show (Image via CW)

Misha Collins (best known for Supernatural) will be portraying the role of District Attorney Harvey Dent. What's interesting about him is that he doesn't seem to be Two Face yet. He is just Harvey Dent for now. The trailer for Gotham Knights also indicates that him and Turner have some kind of history.

Well, these are all the characters that we will be seeing in Gotham Knights. The show premieres sometime in 2023, but if you want more Gotham Knights content, you can check out the game of the same name. Releasing later this year in October, the game will feature Red Hood, Nightwing, Batgirl and Robin as they face off against the Court of Owls.

