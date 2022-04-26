Hilarious Misha Collins memes take over Twitter as actor apologizes for 'coming out' as bisexual 

Supernatural’s Misha Collins is being relentlessly trolled online after accidentally coming out as bisexual. The 47-year-old took to Twitter and Instagram to apologize for “the clumsiness of my language” while attempting to clarify his sexuality at the Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Convention, which was held in East Brunswick, New Jersey this weekend.
A video taken at the Convention showed Misha Collins addressing his Supernatural fans. He asked the audience:
“How many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?”
The actor went on to receive claps and cheers from his fans. Collins went on to wave at his fans and seemingly said:
“I’m all three.”
The clip has since spread like wildfire on social media despite the actor not addressing the statement further. Many assumed that the actor was coming-out at the convention.
Misha Collins apologizes for “misspeaking” at the conference
The star took to his social media platforms to address what took place at the convention. He said that he had the “clumsy intention” to wave off discussing his sexuality and unfortunately “badly fumbled” regarding the same.
He went on to officially state that he was “not bisexual” and that he happens “to be straight.” However, he wanted to assure fans that he is a fierce ally of the LBGTQIA+ community.
The actor ended his Twitter thread by apologizing for his mistake and stated that he felt “stick to my stomach.”
The internet seemed to accept the apology and found the entire situation hilarious. Fans found the actor admitting to being heterosexual funny. Many could not believe that Misha Collins came out as bisexual and confirmed not to be, just in a weekend.
A few tweets read:
Everything to know about Supernatural
The show was created by Eric Kripke and stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, who play monster-hunting brothers Dean and Sam Winchester. The show ran on The CW network for 15 seasons. Misha Collins first appeared on the show in season four in 2008. He was cast as the angel Castiel. The actor went on to become a fan favorite and appeared till the end of the show.
The question of the actor’s sexuality came into being after it was revealed on the show that Castiel professed his love for fellow character Dean Winchester. Castiel went on to sacrifice his life to save Dean.
In real life, Misha Collins is married to Victoria Vantoch. The two got married in October 2001. They are parents to their son West, 12 and daughter Maison, 9. Sources revealed that the couple have been together since the actor was 16 years old.