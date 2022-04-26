Hilarious Misha Collins memes take over Twitter as actor apologizes for 'coming out' as bisexual 

Supernatural’s Misha Collins is being relentlessly trolled online after accidentally coming out as bisexual. The 47-year-old took to Twitter and Instagram to apologize for “the clumsiness of my language” while attempting to clarify his sexuality at the Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Convention, which was held in East Brunswick, New Jersey this weekend.

A video taken at the Convention showed Misha Collins addressing his Supernatural fans. He asked the audience:

“How many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?”

The actor went on to receive claps and cheers from his fans. Collins went on to wave at his fans and seemingly said:

“I’m all three.”

The clip has since spread like wildfire on social media despite the actor not addressing the statement further. Many assumed that the actor was coming-out at the convention.

Misha Collins apologizes for “misspeaking” at the conference

The star took to his social media platforms to address what took place at the convention. He said that he had the “clumsy intention” to wave off discussing his sexuality and unfortunately “badly fumbled” regarding the same.

Misha Collins @mishacollins I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend. At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was “all three” things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual. 1/5 🧵 I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend. At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was “all three” things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual. 1/5 🧵

Misha Collins @mishacollins My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual. 2/5 My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual. 2/5

He went on to officially state that he was “not bisexual” and that he happens “to be straight.” However, he wanted to assure fans that he is a fierce ally of the LBGTQIA+ community.

Misha Collins @mishacollins This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community. 3/5 This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community. 3/5

Misha Collins @mishacollins I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly. 4/5 I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly. 4/5

The actor ended his Twitter thread by apologizing for his mistake and stated that he felt “stick to my stomach.”

Misha Collins @mishacollins I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language. I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I’m trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening.



Thanks and I’m sorry,



Misha

5/5 I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language. I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I’m trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening.Thanks and I’m sorry,Misha5/5

The internet seemed to accept the apology and found the entire situation hilarious. Fans found the actor admitting to being heterosexual funny. Many could not believe that Misha Collins came out as bisexual and confirmed not to be, just in a weekend.

A few tweets read:

troy / robin 🏴‍☠️ @eveofthedaIeks after decades of “why should we have to come out as gay when people never have to come out as straight” misha collins makes it his mission to change the world after decades of “why should we have to come out as gay when people never have to come out as straight” misha collins makes it his mission to change the world

andie 🏴‍☠️ @poIitemenace misha collins after letting us think he was bi for 48 hours misha collins after letting us think he was bi for 48 hours https://t.co/2G1GVucEfV

Lemmy/Ashen 🏳️‍⚧️ TOH SPOILERS @NoodlySnoodly misha collins letting the internet think he's bi for 3 entire days before coming out as straight misha collins letting the internet think he's bi for 3 entire days before coming out as straight https://t.co/GkqLfUpPTz

h @zeptraxx misha collins entering and leaving the lgbtq community all in one weekend misha collins entering and leaving the lgbtq community all in one weekend https://t.co/kPrlZHULPM

Rosiee Thor ~ THE MEANING OF PRIDE IS OUT NOW @RosieeThor I have never watched an episode of Supernatural, but Misha Collins accidentally coming out as bisexual only to have to backtrack and come out as straight is the funniest, most peak Supernatural thing I have ever heard I am beside myself I have never watched an episode of Supernatural, but Misha Collins accidentally coming out as bisexual only to have to backtrack and come out as straight is the funniest, most peak Supernatural thing I have ever heard I am beside myself

hafsa @MILFJARED misha collins came out as heterosexual and the black goo is unswallowing him right now misha collins came out as heterosexual and the black goo is unswallowing him right now https://t.co/3MsNN5QbGK

kit 🏴‍☠️ @catrastiel misha collins opening twitter to come out as straight misha collins opening twitter to come out as straight https://t.co/B1lkNurEFE

Everything to know about Supernatural

The show was created by Eric Kripke and stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, who play monster-hunting brothers Dean and Sam Winchester. The show ran on The CW network for 15 seasons. Misha Collins first appeared on the show in season four in 2008. He was cast as the angel Castiel. The actor went on to become a fan favorite and appeared till the end of the show.

The question of the actor’s sexuality came into being after it was revealed on the show that Castiel professed his love for fellow character Dean Winchester. Castiel went on to sacrifice his life to save Dean.

In real life, Misha Collins is married to Victoria Vantoch. The two got married in October 2001. They are parents to their son West, 12 and daughter Maison, 9. Sources revealed that the couple have been together since the actor was 16 years old.

