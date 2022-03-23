"Cannot wait": Misha Collins Gotham Knights tweet takes internet by storm

A week ago, The CW confirmed the pilot for the much-awaited Gotham Knights, a DC-verse show that will take place after the death of Gotham's protector, Batman. Misha Collins, best known for his role as Castiel in Supernatural, will return to The CW network to portray the role of Harvey Dent in the upcoming TV series.
Collins has taken the internet by storm with his tweet, which confirmed his role as Gotham's fallen-from-grace white knight Harvey Dent. He even added a little joke to his tweet, referencing his character in Supernatural, asking for a similar attire in front of the camera.
In the tweet, he used a picture of Aaron Eckhart’s Harvey Dent from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Since the announcement, social media sites have been flooded with reactions from eager fans.
Fans react to Misha Collins' announcement
Misha Collins was one of the most popular characters in The CW's Supernatural, and fans are extremely excited to see the actor as Harvey Dent. This will also be the first television role of the actor since the long-running show wrapped up in 2020.
One fan commented on his tweet about the attire.
Others have expressed how eager they are to see Collins on the new DC show.
Apart from Supernatural, Misha Collins' other credits include ER, CSI: NY, Nip/Tuck, and Timeless. The actor has built a cult following with his role in Supernatural.
What is Gotham Knights about?
Gotham Knights is a show set in the DC-verse after the death of Bruce Wayne. When Wayne's adoptive son is framed for the murder of Gotham's Dark Knight, he forms an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies. This misfit bunch takes up the mantle of Gotham Knights to fight crime in the streets of Gotham without a Batman.
This uncanny spinoff will feature Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, and Navia Robinson in the lead roles. They join the previously announced cast of Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara. The rest of the cast has not been confirmed yet, but the word should be out soon as the release date comes closer.
The show's pilot will air on October 25, 2022, on the CW channel.