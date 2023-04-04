The second episode of Riverdale's recently released season 7 is expected to premiere on the CW on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 9 pm ET (tentative time). The highly anticipated seventh season premiered on the channel on March 29, 2023, and the first episode received largely positive reviews from viewers and critics.

The show tells the story of Archie and his friends who tackle various challenges in a town full of terrifying criminals. The series enjoys a large fan following across the globe and has also received praise from critics.

The CW's Riverdale season 7 episode 2 focuses on Kevin and Betty's uncertain relationship

A short 20-second promo for Riverdale season 7 episode 2 offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the latest episode. In the new episode, titled Chapter One Hundred and Nineteen: Skip, Hop, and Thump!, Archie tries to get Veronica to dance with him during the upcoming sock hop.

Meanwhile, Betty remains conflicted due to Kevin's seemingly confused feelings about their relationship and its future. Here's a short description of the upcoming episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Riverdale High's sock hop is around the corner and Archie has his sights set on taking Veronica to the dance; Betty is confused when Kevin appears uninterested in taking things to the next level with her; Jughead takes aim at Pep Comics.''

Apart from that, more details about the episode are currently being kept under tight wraps. The previous episode, titled Chapter One Hundred and Eighteen: Don't Worry, Darling, showed the gang, now back in the 1950s, following the events depicted in the last season. It set the tone wonderfully well for the new season, and fans can look forward to a highly dramatic and eventful installment as the show heads towards its conclusion.

More details about Riverdale plot and cast

Riverdale tells the story of Archie and his friends who navigate various dangers in a sinister town replete with dangerous criminals. Archie is the protagonist of the show, and the story is told from his point of view. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place.''

The description further states,

''Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl.''

KJ Apa's performance in the lead role as Archie Andrews is one of the show's biggest strongpoints. He perfectly embodies his character's raw charisma and determination with stunning ease.

Appearing alongside him in other important roles are actors like Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, and many other notable actors.

Don't forget to watch the new episode of Riverdale season 7 on The CW on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

