Riverdale season 7 episode 1 recap: Why did Veronica lie about her reason to come to town? 

Veronica told her classmates that she came from L.A. to Riverdale to get a small-town life feel because she was cast in a new film version of Our Town. Cheryl later exposed her. Veronica had lied about her story. Her parents just wanted to get rid of her.

This episode of Riverdale was titled Chapter One Hundred and Eighteen: Don't Worry, Darling. It was directed by Ronald Paul Richard and written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Danielle Iman. It aired on March 29, 2023 on The CW.

Riverdale season 7 episode 1 recap: Where did Veronica come from?

The episode begins in a 50s setting with Jughead explaining what happened back in the day like the price of burgers, the #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 etc. The Bailey's comet had passed two days prior and they weren't sure if they were in the past of an alternative universe. Jughead lived in a broken-down train car with Hot Dog (his pet dog)

Julian Blossom is alive but not Jason. There was no sign of Reggie. Jughead hadn't spoken to his friends about their future as he was waiting to talk to Tabitha about it as she was away. After science class, the teacher reminded the students to see Bailey's comet, which is two years away.

Jughead realized that the time capsule that they buried could be the answer to all their problems but when he dug it up, someone was watching him. Toni and Tabitha had just returned from Mississippi, where Emmett Till's killers were swiftly acquitted. When Jughead offered support, Tabitha barely recalled his name.

Archie's mother was so disturbed by James Dean's death that he took Archie's car, leaving Archie with his bike. At school, a new girl named Veronica Lodge arrived from L.A. Veronica along with her parents were actors. She came to Riverdale to get a small-town life feel because she was cast in a new film version of Our Town. A fascinated Archie offered to walk her home, but she took a ride from Julian instead and Cheryl had to walk home.

Toni wrote a story about Emmett Till's trial for the school paper, but the principal won't publish it. The incident was too violent and Betty's parents wouldn't read the story on the local news since they didn't want to lose their big sponsor. Jughead learned that Bailey's Comet won't come for two more years. He finally tells his friend that they were all 67 years from the future. His friends were baffled by the revelation.

Cheryl was jealous of Veronica's popularity. Cheryl exposes Veronica for lying about why she moved to Riverdale. Veronica admits that her parents wanted to get rid of her so she had to take that step. Mary was furious that Archie snuck out with his car. His father died in the Korean War.

Veronica got a call from her mother in LA who told her to hang out with the right people. She walks home alone that day. Betty saw the gruesome photos of Emmett Till's death and was determined to release the story. She managed to convince Cheryl to let Toni read a Langston Hughes poem. This brings a feeling of empathy among everyone, and Tabitha decided to join her parents and Till's mother on a nationwide tour to advocate for change.

Jughead was in a booth at Pop' when Tabitha joins him. But it wasn't the 1950s Tabitha but the modern one. She remembered everything but they couldn't go home. It is revealed that the meteor landing caused a disaster and she had to bring everyone to the past with her powers to keep everyone safe. They share a final moment. As he felt his memories slipping away, he rushed to his typewriter to preserve them, but all he has time to write was: bend towards justice".

Suddenly, Jughead's old knit beanie is back. The episode ends here.

