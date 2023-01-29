Smashburger’s new plant-based burgers line-up explored

A new plant-based burger made with jackfruit is being tested at a few Smashburger locations in Colorado, New Jersey, and New York, thanks to a collaboration with the Colorado-based faux meat company Jack & Annie's.

Carl Bachmann, President of Smashburger, revealed in a statement:

“This partnership [with jack & Annie’s] felt like a natural next step in Smashburger’s journey to offer more diverse and clean plant-based options for our guests, while still delivering the premium, top-quality menu items our fans know and love."

FoodGamesComedy @FoodGamesComedy Smashburger is testing a new Plant-Based Classic Smash Burger ================= the jackfruit based burger patty appears to be made by Smashburger itself and not Beyond or Impossible. Smashburger is testing a new Plant-Based Classic Smash Burger ================= the jackfruit based burger patty appears to be made by Smashburger itself and not Beyond or Impossible. https://t.co/Hjrw0PvkXH

What are all the ingredients added to Smashburger's new plant-based burgers?

A Jack & Annie's jackfruit patty, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, Smash Sauce, and ketchup are all included in the new plant-based Classic Smash Burger, which is served on a toasted bun.

The Colorado Burger, Truffle Mushroom Swiss Burger, and other fan favorites are being veganized at participating restaurants in addition to the plant-based version of the classic Smash Burger. Smashburger's new plant-based burger menu is shown in greater detail below:

Colorado Plant-Based Burger: A Jack & Annie’s patty topped with pepper jack cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled Anaheim chiles, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a toasted spicy chipotle bun.

Truffle Mushroom Swiss Plant-Based Burger: A Jack & Annie’s patty with aged Swiss cheese, sautéed crimini mushrooms, and truffle mayo in a toasted bun.

Bacon Plant-Based Smash Burger: A Jack & Annie’s patty paired with American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a toasted bun.

Avocado Bacon Club Plant-Based Burger: A Jack & Annie’s patty topped with freshly smashed avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch, and mayo on a toasted multi-grain bun.

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Plant-Based Burger: A Jack & Annie’s patty, aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, haystack onions, and BBQ sauce served on a toasted bun.

6 Simple Steps to Make a Smashburger!

Those who want to make Smashburger's infamous meal at home can do so by following these simple instructions:

To avoid a beef puck, take a large handful of loosely packed minced beef. After then, pound it on a heated, flat surface (cast iron pans work perfectly). Squash the lump of meat as flat as possible with a spatula. When the patty has been flattened, salt the top and set aside for a few minutes to sizzle and fry. Nobody should try to move or touch your patties under any circumstances. Carefully pry your way beneath the patties with a metal spatula once the color has started to creep up the side after a few minutes of cooking. There may be some resistance from the crust that has formed beneath, but that crust can be removed as much as desired. When the burger is turned over, admire the beautiful Maillard-made crust that has formed. Add extra salt, followed by a few slices of your favorite cheese. Cover the pan and heat for a few minutes more to allow the cheese to melt. Once cooked, place in a toasted bun, top with bacon, and serve with your favorite burger sauce.

Smashburger is a popular fast-food burger restaurant in Denver, Colorado, founded in 2007 with the goal of providing outstanding meals. The restaurant is well-known for serving never-frozen beef and keeping an open-concept kitchen where customers can see their food being prepared.

The fast food restaurant brand is best known for its original Smash Burgers, but it also offers chicken sandwiches, salads, black bean burgers, and dairy-free plant-based milkshakes.

Poll : 0 votes