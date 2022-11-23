Can Smashburger’s new Holiday Shakes be dairy free? Details explored as brand adds two new flavors to its menu

Smashburger collaborated with Eclipse Foods to add plant-based milkshakes to its menu in June 2022. Together, the two businesses created the first plant-based milkshakes that are now sold all around the country.

Reportedly, Smashburger is now introducing two new milkshake flavors to its menu that can also be made without dairy, just in time for the holidays, according to QSR.

Details revealed about Smashburger's New Holiday Shakes that are also available in non-dairy versions

Smashburger is ready to ring in Christmas with two new milkshake flavors, Mocha Chocolate Chip and Caramel Apple Pie.

As long as supplies last, new milkshake flavors, that were made available from November 15, 2022, will be offered at select Smashburger restaurants through January 3, 2023. Beginning November 28 and running till December 1, 2022, Smashburger will offer its holiday shakes at a special price of 50% off in-store and online.

Here is a rundown of the ingredients added to Smashburger milkshakes in both the dairy and non-dairy versions:

Caramel Apple Pie Shake – Made with apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and Häagen Dazs ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of salted caramel syrup.

– Made with apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and Häagen Dazs ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of salted caramel syrup. Non-Dairy Caramel Apple Pie Shake – Made with apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and plant-based, dairy-free Eclipse ice cream, topped with a drizzle of salted caramel syrup. All ingredients are dairy-free.

– Made with apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and plant-based, dairy-free Eclipse ice cream, topped with a drizzle of salted caramel syrup. All ingredients are dairy-free. Mocha Chocolate Shake – Made with Ghirardelli mocha chocolate, chocolate chips, and Häagen Dazs ice cream, topped with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips.

– Made with Ghirardelli mocha chocolate, chocolate chips, and Häagen Dazs ice cream, topped with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips. Non-Dairy Mocha Chocolate Shake – Made with Ghirardelli mocha chocolate, chocolate chips and plant-based, dairy-free Eclipse ice cream, topped with mini chocolate chips. Some ingredients contain dairy.

Additionally, Caramel Apple Pie Milkshake from Smashburger is also getting ready for Thanksgiving.

Apple pie is an "essential" Thanksgiving dish, according to Martha Stewart. The British introduced their custom of encasing food in pie crust when they colonized America. Even though apple pie isn't traditionally American, because apples are accessible everywhere, it finds a place at the dessert table on Thanksgiving.

The well-known fast food burger restaurant Smashburger was founded in Denver, Colorado, in 2007, with the objective of providing excellent meals. The business is known for using never-frozen beef and maintaining an open-concept kitchen, so diners can watch their cuisine being prepared.

The fast food restaurant brand, best known for its Classic Smash burgers, also sells chicken sandwiches, salads, black bean burgers, and most recently, dairy-free plant-based milkshakes.

