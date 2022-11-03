Starbucks holiday drinks 2022: Drinks and cups list revealed

It has become a holiday tradition for Starbucks to release its festive-designed signature cup lineup and a menu full of "seasonal handcrafted beverages and festive food." Starting Thursday, November 3, 2022, the coffee house will roll out its new drinks in its all-new red cups.

Starbucks' designs for red cups this season (Image via Starbucks)

The four new red cups come in special designs to commemorate 25 years of the Holiday Cup. This season's menu consists of six drinks, including old favorites like Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, as well as the non-dairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmink Latte.

Starbucks' new drinks and cups bring early festive cheer

The four unique cup designs feature magical holiday motifs, such as Christmas trees, ornaments, and snowflakes, all bound together in ribbon elements. In a press release, Gary Jacobson, the company's creative director for this year's holiday campaign, stated:

"We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners."

Starbucks' holiday drinks in its new red cups (Image via Starbucks)

This year's cups feature classic colors accented with mint green to bring out the holiday spirit. Here is a rundown of the cups:

Gift Wrapped Magic: It consists of alternating red ribbons and green sparkles. Frosted Sparkle: This sparkly mint green cup features a starburst, diamond, and snowflake pattern. Ornament Wonder: This white cup features a micro-pattern of various holiday motifs in red and green. Cozy Evergreen: The cup's design featured a graphic pattern of red and white trees.

Holiday drinks from this year's menu (Images via Starbucks)

Additionally, this year's holiday beverage list has six decadent drinks:

Peppermint Mocha: This beloved drink is turning 20 this year and features expresso combined with steamed milk, mocha sauce, and peppermint flavor syrup, all topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. This drink can be made dairy free by removing the whipped cream and choosing a milk alternative. Caramel Brulée Latte: Expresso and steamed milk is blended with decadent caramel brulée sauce and topped with whipped cream and more caramel brulée sauce. Rich and hearty in essence, this drink can't be made dairy free as caramel sauce has milk, but there is a choice of milk. Chestnut Praline Latte: This spicy holiday drink has expresso and steamed milk combined with chestnut and praline syrup flavors. It is topped with whipped cream and spiced praline nut crumbs. Toasted White Chocolate Mocha: Made by combining espresso, steamed milk, and toasted white chocolate sauce, it is then topped off with whipped cream and sugary festive sprinkles. This drink can't be made dairy free either, as white chocolate has milk. Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte: This non-dairy drink is back for a second season. It features Starbucks' special blonde expresso, creamy almond milk, and ice-flavored sugar cookie syrup. It is topped with red and green sprinkles. Please note that this is the second time a non-dairy drink has appeared on the brands holiday menu. Irish Cream Cold Brew: This frothy drink has layers! A cold brew base spiked with Irish cream syrup, the drink is then topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam. Additionally, it is served with a stripe of cocoa powder. One can make this drink dairy free by substituting the cold foam with an alt-milk one.

According to the press release, all drinks are available iced, hot, or as a frappuccino blended beverage. This is a limited-time offer and is available till the supplies last.

The company is yet to confirm if it will hold a "Red Cup Day" when it gives out special reusable red cups with any order of holiday or fall beverages. Last year, this event was held on November 18 (two weeks after its holiday menu was released).

Starbucks adds more sparkle to the holidays by introducing festive food, merchandise, and more

Starbucks' new bakery menu items (Image via Starbucks)

In addition to the drinks, the coffee giant has a delicious bakery menu. New to the list is Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, which joins the fan-favorite Snowman Cookie. Other items included are Raindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, and Cranberry Bliss Bar. These are also limited-time and available till the supplies last.

Speaking about the idea that drove this holiday season's campaign, Jacobson stated:

"We are really focused on creating a joyful experience throughout the entire Starbucks experience – whether a customer is visiting at our drive-thru or in our café,"

Further adding:

"Whatever we can touch, we wanted to make sure that we make someone’s day a little bit brighter in a holiday way."

Starbucks also released its limited edition 2022 Tumbler Collection on October 18. This year's collection has about 25 pieces, with the coffee brand expanding on its fan-favorite jeweled bling cups and soft-touch tumblers. That apart, exciting new color-changing hot cup sets and Christmas ornaments are also included in this holiday-special drop.

