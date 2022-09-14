Starbucks drink recall: All you need to know amid metal fragment fears 

Pepsico Inc. is voluntarily recalling its Starbucks’ Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot due to metal contamination concerns. The company is recalling the product from seven states. The recall affects over 200 cases of 15 oz. 12 bottles per case of Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot packages in eight different states, namely, Illinois, Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Florida, and Arizona.

The recalled product is described as having "a kick of caffeine from Starbucks coffee with a hint of French vanilla flavor and a touch of cream." The popular beverage can be served chilled or over ice.

A complete enforcement report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was enforced on Thursday, September 8, 2022, while the recall started as early as August 15.

What must one do if they have purchased a Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink?

Although the UPC number and expiration date of the specific units of the recalled drink have not been revealed, the coffee giant has urged customers to return the beverages to the point of purchase.

The Food and Drug Administration also said on their website that:

“Foodborne foreign objects that are hard and sharp are likely to cause serious injury or dental injury.”

The FDA also announced that metal contamination in food products can be caused for a number of reasons. Natural sources of the metal include soil and air. Metal contamination can also occur during industrial product processing. According to sources, the contamination occurred during the manufacturing process of Starbucks' product.

This is not the first time the popular coffee-chain has had to deal with a product recall. Over the summer, their chicken, maple butter and egg sandwich was removed from shelves after it did not meet the company’s quality standards.

Although they removed the product from shelves, they vehemently denied that the recalled sandwich made customers feel ill. They said in a statement at the time:

“The quality issue that was identified by Starbucks would not lead to food borne illness and any reports linking the stop sale to the illness are inaccurate.”

Starbucks is not the only company that has had to recall products due to metal contamination

Starbucks is not the only company that is recalling their staple drink due to metal contamination. In 2015, Kraft Foods removed nearly 300,000 units of their famous macaroni and cheese from store shelves. Other companies that have had to do the same due to contamination include Baskin Robbins, Chicago’s Vienna Beef etc.

Most recently, D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. also voluntarily recalled their Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies, which were mostly sold at Target establishments, due to metal contamination concerns.

The coffee-sellers did not issue an official statement in relation to the recall at the time of writing this article.

