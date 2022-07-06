Lays potato chips recall 2022: List of flavors explored amid allergen fears

A recall has been issued for certain variants of Lays potato chips. Consumers are being warned not to eat the recalled Lays potato chips as they were found to pose a serious health risk.

Australian company 1 Finger Pty Ltd, has recalled Lays Potato Chips, predominantly sold via Asian grocery stores in Victoria. On July 3, 2022, the Australian company revoked the sale of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens.

The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which were not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.

The recall stems from Australia, where the affected products were sold only at Asian grocery stores in Victoria. This was according to a notice that was posted by Food Standards Australia New Zealand.

If any of the named Lays potato chip flavors are consumed by someone who is allergic to milk, soy, or wheat, signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction may occur and these symptoms range from mild to severe.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction commonly include wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems, although these symptoms vary from person to person.

Severe allergic reactions caused by taking food that contains milk, wheat, or soy can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can hinder breathing.

Due to the immense health risks that the products pose to consumers, people who are allergic to either milk, wheat, or soy are advised not to eat the listed Lays potato chips.

The product should either be thrown away if already purchased or returned to the place of purchase to collect refunds.

List of flavors from the Lays potato chips recall: Investigation regarding allergens ongoing

Four separate flavored chips were affected by the recall. They include:

Lays Cucumber Flavor with the 'Best Before' date of - "26/07/2022".

Lays Roasted Garlic Oyster Flavor with the 'Best Before' date of - "29/07/2022".

Lay's Roasted Fish Flavor with the 'Best Before' date of - "29/07/2022".

Lays Fried Crab Flavor with the 'Best Before' date of - "05/12/2022".

A notice shared by the Center for Food Safety (CFS) reported that the chips were available for purchase in 70-gram sizes. The CFS continued by saying that it "will remain vigilant and monitor for any new developments and take appropriate actions when necessary." They also added that an investigation into the action is "ongoing."

After consuming any of the listed flavors of chips, those allergic to milk, wheat, or soy are advised to visit hospitals for immediate treatment to ensure that they're not facing life-threatening issues.

