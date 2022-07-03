Starbucks sandwich recall: Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich controversy explained

The Starbucks Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich has reportedly been recalled. A new addition to the menu, the controversial snack stirred up comments on Twitter and Reddit over the week as people complained abouts its adverse effects.

Starbucks certainly knows how to make great coffees and the perfect accompaniments. However, it appears that the new sandwich introduced by the chain was a fail. The company confirmed in an email to Daily Dot that they have issued a voluntary stop-sell and discard order on the product in question, aka the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich.

According to the leading coffee chain, the sandwich did not meet Starbucks’ quality standards which is what led to the recall. They specified that the recall was not issued by the FDA, nor was it related to listeria or salmonella.

What do consumers have to say about the recalled Starbucks sandwich?

Consumers of the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich have expressed varying opinions.

One user tagged the franchise on Twitter and said:

"I’m pregnant trying to enjoy my chicken sandwich and it’s raw!!!!"

Many TikTok users have claimed that the sandwich made them fall sick. One TikTok user claimed that he was in urgent care with possible listeria because of the sandwich culprit. Someone else said:

"If you’re honestly feeling sick after eating the new maple chicken sandwich, you should go to the hospital to be checked for listeria."

While no specific reason has been provided for the alleged recall of the new chicken sandwich, the consensus among netizens seems to be that there were a host of problems associated with the snack. With allegations like, “some had bones & tendons, some were raw inside,” piling up, the chain seems to have pulled the sandwich before things got worse.

qiara @qiarakaycia ummm so a lot of starbucks won’t tell y’all - but if you got the new chicken maple sandwich recently a lot of them are being recalled for not meeting quality standards so if they’re still serving it… don’t get it ummm so a lot of starbucks won’t tell y’all - but if you got the new chicken maple sandwich recently a lot of them are being recalled for not meeting quality standards so if they’re still serving it… don’t get it

What did the controversial sandwich taste like?

One person who had the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich shared their ordeal. They began by saying that the appearance of the sandwich itself had been underwhelming, but that had not deterred them from trying it out.

The first bite revealed that, despite the presence of both egg and a chicken patty, the sandwich somehow tasted like pancakes. This could be because of the toasted oat biscuit roll that was used as the sandwich bread, a thick and fluffy bite fully soaked in maple butter.

𐐪;𐑂 @shayphamous ever since i had the @Starbucks chicken sandwich on june 23, i've been on the toilet, throwing up, felt feverish, and severely dehydrated ever since i had the @Starbucks chicken sandwich on june 23, i've been on the toilet, throwing up, felt feverish, and severely dehydrated 😙

The Starbucks customer claimed that the egg had been fine and they had not noticed any quality issues. The egg had tasted just like egg in a fast-food breakfast sandwich is expected to taste, inoffensive but too bland to stand out against more bold flavors. Surprisingly, the chicken patty had been the real disappointment, and they described the same as, "microwavable, devastatingly un-crispy, flattened nugget that doesn't cut it."

Due to the sandwich recall, Starbucks encourages customers to speak with their barista about a replacement that meets their preferences. The beverage outlet also noted that customers can reach out to the Customer Contact Center at 1-800-782-7282 to relay their concerns and have their questions answered.

