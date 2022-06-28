Top 10 TikTok Starbucks drinks you need to try

The TikTok Starbucks drink is one of the most fascinating forms of creativity on the short-form video app. The eccentric variety of drinks is gradually becoming a phenomenon that has taken the social media app by storm.

TikTok Starbucks drinks are Starbucks beverages that are custom-made. These drinks contain extra ingredients other than the basic Starbucks drinks. With Starbucks experts on TikTok, these drinks have made Starbucks customers happy with the extra ingredients that were added to the drinks.

Though these drinks attract extra bucks, all good things also attract extra sacrifices. It is safe to say that all the drinks are not always worth the extra penny. However, this article includes the best curation of come of the popular Starbucks drinks you definitely need to try.

10 Amazing TikTok Starbucks drinks you need to try today

Iced White Mocha with Sweet Cream Foam and Extra Caramel Drizzle

This TikTok drink has spread like wildfire on social media and has become one of the most popular of these TikTok Starbucks drinks.

Here's how you can get it. The base drink is the Iced White Mocha, with vanilla sweet cream, cold foam and a drizzle of extra caramel.

Tada! You have your Iced White Mocha with Sweet Cream Foam and Extra Caramel Drizzle.

The TikTok drink - Strawberry Acai refresher

This beverage isn't just eye-catching and spectacular, it is one of the most popular drinks on the menu and has been taking the internet by storm. Known as a Strawberry Acai refresher, it is one of the most popular drinks that everyone is raving about.

Here's how you can get it. The base drink is a Strawberry Acai refresher, with two extra scoops of freeze-dried strawberries and three scoops of freeze-dried blackberries. All this is topped with a grande scoop of ice.

This TikTok drink is refreshing and a must-try for the hot months of summer.

The pink drink

Another amazing and popular TikTok Starbucks drink is the 'Pink drink.' A Starbucks barista, Lauren Lorenza Espinoza, shared this drink on her TikTok, and it has become one of the fan favorites.

Here's the recipe for the famous pink drink. The base is the pink drink with heavy cream as a substitute for coconut milk. This is followed by two scoops of vanilla bean powder, topped with whipped cream.

Amazing, right? Don't you want to try this TikTok drink right away?

Strawberry Cheesecake Frappuccino

This is yet another amazing TikTok Starbucks drink that has managed to tickle the tastebuds of everyone who has tried it and has eventually become a fan favorite.

This is how you can make it. The base drink is a strawberry Creme Frappuccino with two scoops of vanilla bean powder and three pumps of white mocha sauce. Finally, add two pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup and you have the strawberry cheesecake frappuccino.

TikTok Rose Gold Refresher

This drink isn't just amazing, its dusty pink color makes it a picture-perfect one as well.

Here's the recipe. The base drink is a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher. There are no inclusions and no water. It simply requires that you add peach juice, two pumps of classic syrup, and two pumps of raspberry syrup, and you're good to go.

Oreo Frappuccino

The Starbucks drink video has gained over 1.4 million likes on TikTok since its post. Beverage connoisseur Saher provided this recipe on TikTok for this amazing drink.

The recipe is simple, all you do is get a Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino with no mocha syrup but add white mocha instead.

Moana Frappuccino

The TikTok Starbucks drink was reportedly inspired by Disney's heroic character and movie, Moana. Holly Walker shared a recipe for this amazing Starbucks beverage that has become popular on TikTok.

Here's how you can get it. Get a Grande White Mocha Frappuccino with strawberry purée and mango juice with a graham cracker on the bottom and top.

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

This TikTok Starbucks drink is a rejuvenating drink that comes from one of the Starbucks baristas on TikTok called Gerri. Gerri's recipe has a little bit of extra vanilla goodness.

The recipe is simple, all you do is get a Venti Doubleshot on Ice with classic syrup and extra vanilla sweet cream.

The sunset drink

Another TikTok Starbucks drink that is refreshing as it is pretty and this one looks like a picturesque sunset.

Here's how you get it. The base is a mango Dragon Fruit lemonade, but this drink comes without dragonfruit, which is replaced with peach tea and passion tea on top.

Chocolate-covered strawberries Drink

This is another wonderful TikTok Starbucks drink. As its name implies, the chocolate-covered strawberry drink is a mix of chocolate chips and berries to create the illusion of a pink and dark brown beverage.

Here's how you get it. Get a Pink Drink with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and mocha in the foam.

These are the Top 10 TikTok Starbucks drinks you need to try as soon as possible to tickle your taste buds and you can get on the TikTok trend.

Since each one of these TikTok Starbucks drink takes a little extra time to prepare, generous tips play a big part in encouraging baristas and their creativity.

