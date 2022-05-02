"Is Lady K okay?": American Idol contestant Lady K's Disney Night performance gets mixed reactions from fans

The American Idol contestants found themselves at Disneyland for an all-new episode of the reality singing competition. This week was a literal celebration of 20 years of the show, with many incredible performances by the participants and special performances by many of the franchise's alumni to add to the magic.

As part of the celebrations, the contestants performed some famous Disney songs. The first performance of the night was by Lady K, who was in the bottom two last week and was saved by the judges. However, her performance drew mixed reactions from fans.

Season 20 of American Idol has taken the show to a whole new level. While the contestants are tasked with tough challenges, the judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie) critique the performances and provide valuable feedback.

The show has maintained its fan-favorite status for a long time now, and this season has not disappointed. With the season right in the middle, viewers can expect more challenges in store for the participants.

Fans react to American Idol contestant Lady K's performance

Lady K performed How Far I'll Go from Moana and impressed the judges and the live audience. However, fans were divided over the performance and took to social media to express their views:

Jessica Ranee Haggy @jessicarhaggy Y’all I love Lady K but she missed several lyrics & she knew it too that’s why she was upset & defeated. These judges are not helping these contestants by lying to them - how can they grow with that?!? #americanidol Y’all I love Lady K but she missed several lyrics & she knew it too that’s why she was upset & defeated. These judges are not helping these contestants by lying to them - how can they grow with that?!? #americanidol

American Idol Fan @krummy09 I don't think that was enough for Lady K. And Ryan and Luke reminding the viewers she was saved last week doesn't help. 3 go home tonight & I think Lady K will be one of them #AmericanIdol I don't think that was enough for Lady K. And Ryan and Luke reminding the viewers she was saved last week doesn't help. 3 go home tonight & I think Lady K will be one of them #AmericanIdol

IG: dancer.actress.marissa👸🏽 @mizzDednuh I like Lady K but she screwed that song up. That’s my favorite Disney song. #AmericanIdol I like Lady K but she screwed that song up. That’s my favorite Disney song. #AmericanIdol

SassyMaggie @myerinmama Lady K did a great job; she didn’t try to imitate the film version. Brava!!! #AmericanIdol Lady K did a great job; she didn’t try to imitate the film version. Brava!!! #AmericanIdol

#YourFavPlusSizeModel🧚🏽‍♀️ @OThats_BritBrat I feel like Lady K did a good job, but could’ve done better. #AmericanIdol I feel like Lady K did a good job, but could’ve done better. #AmericanIdol

An episode that had all kinds of magic and sparkle delivered

Episode 16 of American Idol aired on Monday, May 1, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour-long episode was all about celebrating 20 years of the reality singing competition and paying tribute to its long-lasting popularity.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Disney Night, reads:

"The iconic Disney Night tradition continues as American Idol returns for a magical night of pixie dust-powered performances and surprise guests live on the Idol stage. Award-winning actor and singer Derek Hough will mentor the Top 10 contestants from the Disneyland Resort in California as they prepare to perform beloved Disney tunes in hopes of securing America’s vote."

The contestants visited Disneyland a week before the upcoming challenge in the competition and made some great memories to cherish for a lifetime. With the help of multi-talented guest mentor Derek Hough, the contestants delivered incredible performances to impress the judges as well as gain the country's votes.

The episode also saw a special guest performance by American Urban Reggaeton singer Adassa, who was accompanied by actor Rhenzy Feliz (who played the role of Camilo Madrigal in Disney's Encanto). The duo sang We Don't Talk About Bruno.

As part of celebrating a glorious 20 years of American Idol, the show will welcome some of its most cherished alum, including judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, as well as many alumni singers.

Last week, the Idol judges prepared their choice of songs for each contestant to perform. The contestant then chose one of the three songs to perform in order to gain a safe spot in the Top 10 of the competition. In the Judges Song Contest, the contestants preferred songs chosen by Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, making them the winners of the contest.

The Top 10 contestants of American Idol performing this week are Noah Thompson, Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager, Nicolina Bozzo, HunterGirl, Emyrson Flora, Leah Marlene, Jay Copeland, Mike Parker, and Lady K.

The Disneyland episode is sure to melt hearts by reminding viewers of childhood memories. The impressive performances by the contestants and special alumni will only add to the sparkle that binds the night together.

Which of the participants will be able to secure America's votes and move forward in the competition? Readers can keep watching American Idol on ABC to find out.

