Animal cracker recall 2022: All you need to know amid metal fears 

D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Company, Inc. has issued a recall on its animal cookies. This comes after a piece of metal wire was found inside some sections of the cookies.

The 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies were voluntarily recalled by the biscuit company. The white frosted cookies with sprinkles are packaged in a bear-shaped plastic container. The products in question have a "best by date" of February 21, 2023. The lot number for this item is Y052722, and the UPC code is 085239817698.

The product is sold at Target stores across the United States. Those who have purchased the product should stop using it immediately.

The number of units recalled by the company has not been disclosed. Injuries resulting from the product were not made public at the time of writing this article.

What must one do if they have purchased the animal cookies that have been affected by the recall?

Customers who bought the recalled cookies should stop eating them right away. They can either discard the cookies or return them to the store for a refund.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, sharp and hard foreign objects found in eatables can lead to grave health concerns, including serious and dental injuries. The same thing is said to have an impact on one's digestive system. The FDA's official website states:

“Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury. Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible, not sharp, and smaller in length are more likely to cause minor injuries such as transient choking or small lacerations in the gastrointestinal system.”

Those with queries about the recall can contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc., between Monday to Friday, from 8am to 5pm EST. The company’s contact number is 888-480-1988.

Everything to know about D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Company, Inc.

The David F. Stauffer founded company, came into existence in 1871. The Original Animal Cracker creators are based out of York, Pennsylvania. The creators of the original Animal Cracker are based in York, Pennsylvania. The company's revamped baked goods line includes Ginger Snaps, Whales Baked Cheddar Crackers, and other seasonal treats.

Stauffer's animal crackers are well-known for their low sugar and shortening content. Their crackers are both crunchy and delicate. They attribute this to the multiple layers of their dough.

Stauffer Biscuit is owned by Meiji America Inc. The latter was established in Japan in 1986 and is now well-known for its confectionery, dairy, infant formula, beauty supplements, nutritional products, and so on. Meiji sells Stauffer branded cookies and crackers in addition to the aforementioned products.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal