Capri Sun recall: All you need to know amid cleaning solution contamination fears 

Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall for approximately 5,760 cases of Wild Cherry Capri Sun drinks after a possible contamination bout. No other flavor of the drink has been subjected to recall.

The company announced that the drinks were "inadvertently" contaminated with a diluted cleaning solution, which is often used on food processing equipment. Customers have since been advised not to consume the products.

In a press release, the company stated on Friday:

“The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product. The company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.”

The company also announced that the recalled product was shipped to retailers in four cartons. Generally, each carton includes a minimum of 10 individual packets.

The affected products have a "best when used by" date of June 25, 2023, a universal product code of 087684001004 visible on the cartons, and the number 876840040900 can also be seen on the cases.

What must one do if they have purchased the recalled Capri Sun packet?

When writing this article, no injuries attributed to the contaminated drinks were reported. To clarify doubts about whether the recall has affected one's purchased product, one can call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 from 9 am to 6 pm Eastern Standard Time, from Monday to Friday.

Customers can further call the organization for a reimbursement to be issued or return the drinks to the store from which they were purchased.

Kraft Heinz stated that they have contacted retail partners and distributors to ensure that the impacted products are removed from shelves. They said in a statement:

“Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards.”

Capri Sun to have 40% lesser sugar

Meanwhile, the brand has announced that they are in a reformulation process where they will reduce the total amount of sugar in the drink from an average of 13g to 8g per serving. Other pouches of the same beverage will have reduced sugar levels from 11g of added sugar to 5g.

Although there is a reduction in the added sugar, the company has assured fans that there will be no drastic change in taste. Erica Watkins, Capri Sun's associate brand director, told Beverage Daily:

“Consumers should not notice a difference in taste uncles doing a direct head to head comparison of the old and reformulated drink at the same time where there may be a slight taste variation.”

Watkins stated that the brand reduced the added sugar by including monk fruit concentrate as a natural sweetener which "works well with the fruitiness of Capri Sun."

