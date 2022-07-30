Premier Protein Shake Recalled: List of products and all you need to know amid Cronobacter sakazakii fears

On Friday, July 29, food service company Lyons Magnus recalled some nutritional and beverage products amidst fear of microbial contamination. According to the press release by the firm and the FDA, the products may have been contaminated with the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii, which is known for its ability to survive in dry foods.

These recalled products include dairy and non-dairy beverages and their Premier Protein shakes. While the company’s announcement does not specify when and how the bacteria was detected, they stated:

“Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.”

The announcement further mentions that the recalled items include 53 products.

What is the list of products recalled by Lyons Magnus over Cronobacter sakazakii fears?

As per the official announcement of the Fresno, California-based firm, the product line mainly includes beverages and protein products made from dry powder. The list consists of products of brands like Lyons Ready Care, Lyons Barista Style, Pirq, Glucerna Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club), Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Oatly, Premier Protein, MRE, Stumptown, and Imperial.

Brand Name Product Best Before Date Lyons Ready Care Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency12ct/32 fl oz cartons 12/30/2022 12/31/2022 11/1/2022 Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency24ct/8 fl oz cartons 11/6/2022 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan12ct/32 fl oz cartons 2/15/2023 2/10/2023 2/13/2023 1/4/2023 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate12ct/32 fl oz cartons 2/2/2023 Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency12ct/32 fl oz cartons 12/29/2022 12/30/2022 11/3/2022 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla12ct/32 fl oz cartons 2/9/2023 2/10/2023 3/2/2023 3/3/2023 3/4/2023 1/3/2023 1/4/2023 Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency24ct/8 fl oz cartons 1/18/2023 12/1/2022 1/20/2023 1/3/2023 11/4/2022 1/19/2023 11/5/2022 Lyons Barista Style Almond Non-Dairy Beverage12ct/32 fl oz cartons 1/7/2023 1/8/2023 3/19/2023 1/9/2023 3/21/2023 1/10/2023 Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage12ct/32 fl oz cartons 3/7/2023 3/8/2023 3/18/2023 3/9/2023 2/22/2023 Oat Non-Dairy Beverage12ct/32 fl oz cartons 3/6/2023 1/27/2023 1/28/2023 1/29/2023 2/20/2023 2/21/2023 Pirq Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate12ct/325ml cartons 5/25/2023 5/26/2023 5/27/2023 4/18/2023 4/19/2023 Plant Protein Caramel Coffee12ct/325ml cartons 7/27/2023 7/28/2023 Plant Protein Golden Vanilla12ct/325ml cartons 5/23/2023 5/24/2023 4/15/2023 Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate4ct/325ml cartons 4/19/2023 Plant Protein Caramel Coffee4ct/325ml cartons 7/27/2023 Plant Protein Golden Vanilla4ct/325ml cartons 5/24/2023 4/16/2023 4/17/2023 Plant Protein Very Strawberry12ct/325ml cartons 7/23/2023 7/24/2023 6/16/2023 6/17/2023 Plant Protein Very Strawberry4ct/325ml cartons 6/16/2023 Glucerna Original 8 fl oz tetra carton 24 count club case (sold only atCostco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club) Chocolate 24ct/237ml cartons 8/1/2023 8/1/2023 8/1/2023 9/1/2023 Strawberry 24ct/237ml cartons 8/1/2023 9/1/2023 Vanilla 24ct/237ml cartons 8/1/2023 8/1/2023 8/1/2023 8/1/2023 8/1/2023 9/1/2023 9/1/2023 9/1/2023 9/1/2023 9/1/2023 Aloha Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein4ct/330ml cartons 7/12/2023 7/13/2023 Coconut Plant-Based Protein4ct/330ml cartons 7/11/2023 Vanilla Plant-Based Protein4ct/330ml cartons 7/11/2023 Iced Coffee Plant Based Protein4ct/330ml cartons 7/19/2023 7/18/2023 Intelligentsia ColdCoffee12ct/330ml cartons 12/7/2022 Oat Latte12ct/330ml cartons 1/4/2023 1/5/2023 Kate Farms Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla12ct/250ml cartons 6/1/2023 6/2/2023 6/3/2023 6/4/2023 6/5/2023 Oatly Oat-Milk Barista Edition12ct/32 fl oz slim cartons (Food Service Channel) 4/20/2023 4/21/2023 4/2/2023 4/3/2023 4/4/2023 4/26/2023 4/19/2023 Premier Protein Chocolate12ct/330ml cartons 7/20/2023 7/21/2023 8/11/2023 8/12/2023 8/13/2023 Vanilla18ct/330ml cartons 6/8/2023 6/9/2023 6/29/2023 8/8/2023 6/10/2023 6/30/2023 6/11/2023 6/12/2023 Chocolate18ct/330ml cartons 8/26/2023 Vanilla12ct/330ml cartons 8/7/2023 6/2/2023 8/6/2023 Vanilla4ct/330ml cartons 6/2/2023 6/3/2023 6/4/2023 6/5/2023 6/6/2023 Café Latte4ct/330ml cartons 7/1/2023 7/2/2023 7/3/2023 7/4/2023 7/5/2023 Café Latte18ct/330ml cartons 7/6/2023 Vanilla15ct/330ml cartons 6/3/2023 MRE Cookies & Cream Protein Shake4ct/330ml cartons 4/22/2023 4/23/2023 6/18/2023 Milk Chocolate Protein Shake4ct/330ml cartons 4/23/2023 4/24/2023 4/25/2023 Salted Caramel Protein Shake4ct/330ml cartons 4/21/2023 4/22/2023 6/16/2023 6/17/2023 Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake4ct/330ml cartons 4/20/2023 4/21/2023 6/15/2023 6/16/2023 Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original12ct/325ml cartons 12/9/2022 12/10/2022 Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata12ct/325ml cartons 12/10/2022 12/11/2022 Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate12ct/325ml cartons 12/12/2022 Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate12ct/325ml cartons 12/16/2022 12/17/2022 Cold Brew Coffee with Cream & Sugar Original12ct/325ml cartons 12/8/2022 12/9/2022 Imperial Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink12ct/32 fl oz cartons 2/6/2023 2/7/2023 1/22/2023 1/23/2023 3/14/2023 Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency12ct/32 fl oz cartons 12/31/2022 11/1/2022 11/2/2022 12/3/2022 Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency24ct/8 fl oz cartons 11/6/2022 11/28/2022 11/29/2022 11/30/2022 1/20/2023 1/21/2023 11/5/2022 Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink12ct/32 fl oz cartons 12/27/2022 2/5/2023 Med Plus 2.0 Butter Pecan Nutritional Drink12ct/32 fl oz cartons 1/5/2023 2/15/2023 3/5/2023 1/4/2023 Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency12ct/32 fl oz cartons 12/28/2022 12/29/2022 11/2/2022 Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency24ct/8 fl oz cartons 11/30/2022 12/2/2022

Furthermore, Lyons Magnus stated that the recalled product should not be consumed. As per their claims, while there have been no reported cases of illness relating to the contaminated products, the immunocompromised population would risk infection if they somehow consume the contaminated product. They also said:

“The list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants (i.e. under the age of one). While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection.”

As common with all recent food product-related recalls, the firm has asked customers to return the affected products to the place of purchase to avail refunds or to dispose of them. No further details have been shared with the public concerning the refund procedure. It is possible that only the purchase invoice is required to get the refund of the original amount, even if the product has already been disposed.

For more information about the conditions for applicable refunds, customers who have bought any contaminated products can contact Lyons Magnus' helpline at 1-800-627-0557. The helpline is expected to be available 24/7 as the firm helps mitigate the recalled batches of products.

Risks of Cronobacter sakazakii

While the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria will not infect most adults, infants are at most risk from the contaminated products' consumption. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),

“Getting sick from Cronobacter does not happen often, but infections in infants can be deadly.”

Furthermore, infants younger than two months may also develop meningitis due to infection with Cronobacter sakazakii. As mentioned before, immunocompromised individuals may also be affected.

This case of possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination in dry food products is not the only case in recent times. Earlier this year, Abbott Nutrition recalled several baby formula products due to the same contamination in February.

