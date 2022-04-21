Addison Rae x Alani Nu: Where to buy, price, flavor and everything to know about the TikToker's first energy drink 

Addison Rae added a new feather to her cap. The influencer collaborated with Alani Nu for a new energy drink flavor. Alani Nu is a nutritional supplement and wellness brand founded by entrepreneur and influencer, Katy Hearn.

The partnership was announced earlier this year on both the company's and Rae's Instagram accounts. The drink has finally started to stock up on supermarket racks and fans are excited to try it for themselves.

Addison Rae collaborated with the brand on two products

The TikTok star has collaborated with the brand for two products:

1) Berry Pop energy drink and 2) Cookie Dough protein bar.

The drink is definitely the star of the collaboration with its bright pink packaging and a pop of flavor.

The cans have accents of turquoise detail with a graphic of lips and a strawberry on them. According to reports, the drink tastes sweet and has a cotton-candy-like flavor. It also leaves behind a sweet aftertaste as compared to other popular energy drinks like Red Bull and Monster.

The nutritional details on the packaging claim that the drink contains zero sugar content and only 10 calories. But the drink has the ability to wake anyone up with a whopping content of 200 mg of caffeine. It also contains 18 mg of vitamin B6, 2.5mcg of B12, and 30 mcg of biotin.

Each can have a serving size of 12 fluid ounces or 355 ml. Berry Pop is available in a pack of 12 for $29.99 on the brand's website.

The second product in the collaboration is a Cookie Dough protein bar by the Addison Rae family. The bars are said to have a crispy center with a creamy coating and the flavor of a chocolate cookie. It contains 16g of protein for 190 calories. The bar contains only 4g of sugar and 5g of dietary fiber.

However, people with allergies should be aware that it does contain some common allergens like milk, soy, almonds and peanuts.

The bars are priced identically to energy drinks, with 12 packs going for a price of $29.99. The Addison Rae collaboration comes in an exclusive bundle of 12 packs of both the drink and the bar, priced at $59.98.

The bundle contains a limited edition merch and is currently sold out on the website. Additionally, the products can also be found online at GNC Live Well, Vitamin Shoppe and other local retailers.

About Alani Nutrition

Alani Nu was founded in 2018 by Katy Hearn, a health, fashion and family blogger. Hearn shared her views on the collaboration with Addison Rae by saying:

"Partnering with Addison and the Rae Family has been a dream. These flavors are some of my all-time favorites and we love the energy and excitement that the Rae's bring to our Alani Nu family."

The brand is a wellness and supplement brand that focuses on providing low-calorie products with unique flavors.

Their website claims that the goal of the brand is to eliminate negative ingredients and unnecessary fillers from products. They produce all their products in the USA.

