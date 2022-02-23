Addison Rae lands role in Paramount Players' movie 'Fashionista'

TikTok star Addison Rae has posted about her next movie project in Paramount’s upcoming film, Fashionista. The Instagram post has already been liked by over 250,000 users in under nine hours.

The movie is being produced by Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay, who also produced her last movie, He’s All That. Rae is also rumored to have signed a multi-movie contract with Netflix, with He’s All That being her first collaboration with the streaming platform.

Addison Rae was looking for a movie like 'Fashionista'

According to the Deadline article referenced by Rae, the movie's script is written by Laura Terruso, who based it on a draft by Amy Andelson and Emily Meyer. Additionally, Ashley Brucks will be acting as the studio representative.

After the success of her last film, numerous studios were trying to get a hold of Rae, who expressed that Fashionista was exactly the kind of movie she wanted to work on.

The project doesn't have a director yet but hopes to find one in the coming week.

No other names from the Rae-led caste have surfaced at the moment.

Addison Rae has a fanbase of 80 million followers

Addison Rae is a successful social media celebrity with millions of followers on various platforms. Her TikTok and Instagram accounts are followed by over 80 million and 40 million users, respectively.

She joined TikTok in 2019 and was also a member of the show Hype House. After appearing on the show, her following saw a jump in early 2020, giving her a chance to partner with the brand American Eagle.

That same month, Rae released a weekly podcast called Mama Knows Best. The podcast contains personal and professional discussions with her mother, Sheri Easterling.

Rae also launched a makeup brand, Item Beauty, which is a hit among her fans. The brand, co-founded by Rae, has over 340,000 followers on Instagram.

Her debut film, He's All That, is a 2021 remake of the 1999 teen comedy She's All That, where she played a role inspired by the character Zachary Siler.

Despite getting below-average reviews, the movie was a monetary success, indicating how much Rae's fame can affect a project.

