MrBeast Feastables Bar: Where to buy, prices, flavors, and all you need to know

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has started yet another business venture in the food industry, continuing his previous streak that involved setting up a burger chain.

Donaldson's latest venture brings a line of chocolate bars with different flavors available to purchase by the general public.

feastables.com I just launched a chocolate bar in three flavors (original, crunch, and almond) and 10 random bars contain a mystery ticket in them! The 10 receivers of the mystery tickets will be flown down to compete for a chocolate factory in a video GO TRY IT :)))) I just launched a chocolate bar in three flavors (original, crunch, and almond) and 10 random bars contain a mystery ticket in them! The 10 receivers of the mystery tickets will be flown down to compete for a chocolate factory in a video GO TRY IT :))))feastables.com https://t.co/98dSUoVvzC

In addition to receiving chocolate bars, 10 lucky customers will receive a mystery ticket to compete and win ownership of a chocolate factory supposedly. The content creator is also said to have many other prizes for customers to win, including a Tesla, a Super Bike, money, custom PC build, and more.

All you need to know about MrBeast's chocolate bars

On January 29, 2022, the YouTube philanthropist officially launched his brand new product line. The snack line "Feastables" claims to be a healthy alternative to current mainstream chocolate products that are available. They are plant-based and gluten-free. (Source: feastables.com)

"Boomer chocolate ingredient lists are low key trash so MrBeast decided to make his own, without the junk."

What Feastables flavors are available

Feastables chocolate bars contain sugar cane, cocoa bean, cocoa butter, and sunflower lecithin.

Currently, the line of snacks has three flavors, including Original Chocolate, Almond Chocolate and Quinoa Crunch.

While the Original Chocolate bar only uses the four base ingredients mentioned above, Almond Chocolate uses five ("roasted almond chunks" being the fifth). Quinoa Crunch also uses five ingredients, "crispy quinoa," making up the add-on.

How much do the MrBeast Feastables Chocolate Bars cost?

Each flavor of the snack line is available for purchase in packs of 10 for $29.99. A special Variety Pack featuring all three flavors can also be purchased and contains 18 bars in total (six of each flavor). The Variety Pack costs $49.99.

Where to buy the MrBeast Feastables Chocolate Bars?

US buyers can get Feastables Chocolate Bars through the product's official website. Walmart and GoPuff will also stock the bars.

Unfortunately, for those outside the US, the site's FAQ clarified:

"Right now, we only ship within the US."

Considering the YouTuber's popularity internationally and the expansion of his burger chain in Europe, interested global customers may purchase the product in the future.

How do I enter MrBeast's Feastables sweepstakes?

According to the feastables site, those who purchased Feastables chocolate bars and want to participate in the sweepstakes must peel a sticker available on the bar, behind which is a hidden code.

Customers then need to scan the QR code on the bar's packaging, which will take them to a site where they must enter their code and contact information. Finally, they will need to spin a prize wheel to see if they can win prizes.

Along with prizes like a Tesla Model 3, a Seadoo Spark, a Seadoo Pontoon, a Super Bike, and more, 10 lucky customers will be able to find a mystery ticket in their chocolate bars.

MrBeast @MrBeast Which btw if you win the chocolate factory and don’t want it (which I bet most people won’t haha) I’ll just buy it off you for like half a mil Which btw if you win the chocolate factory and don’t want it (which I bet most people won’t haha) I’ll just buy it off you for like half a mil ❤️

In typical Willy Wonka fashion, those 10 ticket holders will be flown out to a special location where they can compete to win ownership of a chocolate factory. For those who aren't interested in the factory, Donaldson has offered to buy it off for $500,000.

Edited by Srijan Sen