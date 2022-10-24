Starbucks Holiday Tumbler Collection 2022: Price, colors, and more revealed amid jeweled bling cups announcement

Starbucks released its 2022 Tumbler Collection on October 18. These dazzling cups in shiny bold colors are the perfect gift for coffee lovers this festive season.

The multinational coffee franchise launches much-awaited holiday-themed drinks and merchandise offerings every year. This year's collection includes cold cups, water bottles, tumblers, hot cups, and their signature Christmas and Holiday blend coffees.

Bling, blends, and more: Items in the Starbucks collection

This year's collection has about 25 pieces, with the coffee brand expanding on its fan-favorite jeweled bling cups and soft-touch tumblers. That apart, exciting new color-changing hot cup sets and Christmas ornaments are also included in this holiday-special drop.

Based on the press release, here are the details for the upcoming pieces:

Jeweled Cold Cups in white, merlot and azure. (Image via Starbucks)

Jeweled Cold Cups (24 oz) are priced at $22.95 each, and Jeweled Cold Cup ornaments are priced at $12.95 each. Available in three new shades: white, merlot and azure.

Bling Cold Cups in gold and sangria hues. (image via Starbucks)

Bling Cold Cups (24 oz) are priced at $29.95, and Bling ornamets are priced at $14.95 each. These cups were a fan-favorite last holiday season and this year the brand has introduced them in new metallic colors and shine. Available in gold and sangria hues.

Enchanted Forest Cup, Light Pink Lace Cup, Mint Poinsettia Tumbler respectively. (Image via Starbucks)

The Enchanted Forest Cup (24 oz) priced at $27.95, Light Pink Lace Cup (24 oz) priced at $22.95, and Mint Poinsettia Tumbler (12 oz) priced at $19.95, are elegant.

Color Changing Hot Cup Set (Image via Starbucks)

In addition to the cups and tumblers, the brand's new collection has the Color Changing Hot Cup Set in "new festive design." These cups come in a six-pack of 16 oz cups priced at $19.95.

Gradient Candy Water Bottle and gift card. (Image via Starbucks)

The beautiful Gradient Candy Water Bottle (20 oz) featuring red and pink colors representing "holiday candies," is priced at $24.95.

The collection also features new winter holiday themed designs for the brand's gift cards. These cards can be loaded with amounts ranging from $5-$100.

Christmas Blend and Holiday Blend (Image via company website)

The Christmas Blend, which debuted in 1984, comprises fresh-roasted coffee beans. It features a dark roast blend of "aged Sumatra, Guatemala, Colombia, and Papua New Guinea with notes of baking spices and a chocolate finish."

This season, the Christmas Blend is being offered alongside the "Holiday Blend," which is a "balanced, sweet and toasty blend of bright Latin American beans and rich Sumatran coffee." It offers "layered notes of sweet maple and herbs."

Both blends are priced at $15.95 for a one-pound bag.

Availbality and other information about the holiday season drop

Generally, the coffee house franchise's holiday offerings land in stores around early November, but cups and tumblers have already started popping up in a handful of stores, according to some hawkeyed fans. The collection is rumored to hit stores on November 3, 2022. The merchandise will be available throughout the season.

According to the company's press release, most of the collection is available in retail stores, but part of it will only be sold at licensed Starbucks outlets. Additionally, prices and availability may vary as per individual retailers.

