Where was Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story shot? Filming locations of Netflix's new series explored

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a spin-off series of the well-known Netflix show Bridgerton, which is adapted from Julia Quinn's novels. The show is scheduled to premiere on Netflix at 3:01 am on May 4, 2023. The series is a captivating historical romance drama that takes place in the early 19th century and centers around the life of Queen Charlotte, a significant character in the Bridgerton universe.

The Bridgerton series was primarily filmed in and around London, with many of the city's iconic landmarks serving as backdrops for the show's lavish sets and costumes. The series was also filmed in other locations in the UK, including Bath, Bristol, and the Cotswolds.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was shot in various locations across Europe

Filming for this series began on March 28, 2022, and concluded on August 30, 2022. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Series was shot in Europe, specifically England and the UK.

1)Blenheim Palace, London, England, UK

Blenheim Palace is a majestic home located in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, in the south of England. The palace has a rich history dating back to the 18th century and has been the home of the Dukes of Marlborough for over 300 years. The palace is known for its stunning architecture, art collection, and extensive gardens.

Blenheim Palace has been used as a filming location for several film and television productions, including The Crown, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, and Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. You can see Blenheim Palace clearly in the scene where King George and Queen Charlotte arrive at the palace.

2) Wilton House, Salisbury, England, UK

Wilton House is a stately home located in the town of Wilton, Wiltshire, in the south of England. The house is brimming with the history dating all the way back to the 16th century. The Earls of Pembroke have been owners of the house for 400 years.

It has been used as a filming location for notable projects like The Crown, Poldark, and Sense and Sensibility. The house's grand interiors and picturesque gardens make it a popular choice for period dramas set in the 18th and 19th centuries.

In the spring of 2022, people noted that filming for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story took place in Wilton House.

3) Belton House, Grantham, England, UK

Belton House is a grand home located in the town of Grantham, Lincolnshire, in the east of England. The house, built in the 17th century, has been the home of the Brownlow family for over 300 years.

Popular film and TV productions like Pride and Prejudice, The Da Vinci Code, and The Young Victoria, have all been filmed here.

It is clearly visible in the trailer of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story that the Belton house has been used as one of the key locations.

4) Bath, Somerset, England, UK

Bath is a city located in Somerset, in the south-west of England. The city is known for its stunning Georgian architecture, Roman baths, and rich history dating back to the Roman era. Bath has been used as a filming location for notable productions like Poldark, The Duchess, and Les Misérables.

Given that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set in the same Regency-era London as Bridgerton, Bath was used as a filming location for the series. The city's Georgian architecture and Roman baths could provide a stunning backdrop for the show's opulent sets and costumes.

In addition to these locations, the production team may have also chosen to film in other parts of the UK, depending on the specific needs of the series.

