The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie- Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is a full feature-length animated film bringing the classic cartoon characters to the big screen. Directed by Peter Browngardt, it is Warner Bros.’ attempt to reintroduce the toons to the modern audience after Space Jam: A New Legacy failed to recreate the success of the 1996 original in 2021, and Coyote vs. Acme got shelved for tax purposes.

Made on a budget of $15 million by Warner Bros. Animation, the film is slated to release theatrically on March 14, 2025. It will be distributed in the United States by Ketchup Entertainment, which acquired the rights following the world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 11, 2024.

Daffy Duck and Porky Pig (both voiced by Eric Bauza) star in the buddy comedy film, which has a runtime of 91 minutes. The duo forms an unlikely team of heroes as they attempt to stop an alien invasion in the script written by Browngardt along with Darrick Bachman, Kevin Costello, Andrew Dickman, David Gemmill, Alex Kirwan, Ryan Kramer, Jason Reicher, Michael Ruocco, Johnny Ryan, and Eddie Trigueros.

When will The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie release?

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie will be released theatrically in the United States by Ketchup Entertainment on March 14, 2025. While the date for the digital release of the film is yet to be announced, it has been speculated to be as early as the end of the month.

Premiering at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June 2024, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie received a limited release toward the end of 2024 to qualify for the 2025 Academy Awards. The date for wider theatrical release was initially set for February 28, 2025, before being postponed for two weeks.

How does the trailer set up The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie?

The trailer for The Day the Earth Blew Up was released in December 2024, announcing Daffy Duck and Porky Pig as the lead characters of the upcoming Looney Tunes adventure. Running for 1 minute and 12 seconds, it showed the duo taking on extraterrestrial challenges, and the Daffy attempting to save the day to absolutely no one's belief.

Voice cast for The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

Eric Bauza leads a talented ensemble of voice actors in the upcoming Looney Tunes project, voicing both the lead characters of Daffy Duck and Porky Pig in the signature style of their original voice, Mel Blanc. He is supported in his endeavor by the following artists, among others.

Candi Milo ( Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports ) as Petunia Pig

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports as Petunia Pig Peter MacNicol (Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure) as The Invader

(Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure) as The Invader Fred Tatasciore (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur) as Farmer Jim

(Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur) as Farmer Jim Laraine Newman (Maxxie LaWow: Drag Super-shero) as Mrs Grecht

(Maxxie LaWow: Drag Super-shero) as Mrs Grecht Wayne Knight (Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie!) as Mayor

Exploring the plot for The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

Daffy Duck and Porky Pig in The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (Image via YouTube/@WB Kids)

The less explored partnership between Daffy Duck and Porky Pig is seen in The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, which opens by creating a backstory for the characters. Raised by Farmer Jim (voiced by Fred Tatasciore), they find themselves sharing a dilapidated home after growing up and getting a job at the local gum factory.

Porky’s crush, Petunia Pig (Candi Milo), also works in the same factory, trying to discover a new flavor for the gum. However, Daffy soon discovers that their new flavor is compromised by The Invader (Peter MacNicol), an alien seeking world domination. Chaos ensues as the toons turn heroes with the fate of the earth hanging in the balance.

Watch The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie exclusively in theaters across the United States from March 14, 2025.

