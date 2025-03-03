Oscars 2025 full list of winners: Award winners across all categories for the 97th Academy Awards

The Oscars 2025 were held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Conan O'Brien hosted the 97th Academy Awards for the first time, and the event honored exceptional cinematic successes from 2024. The nominees for the Oscars 2025 were varied, including multiple nominations for the musical crime film Emilia Peréz.
The film led with 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, both of which had 10 nominations each. Among the noteworthy winners at the Oscars 2025 was Zoe Saldaña, who took first supporting actress for her performance in Emilia Pérez. Kieran Culkin landed Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain. Meanwhile, Best Original Screenplay went to Sean Baker's Anora.
Conclave by Peter Straughan earned Best Adapted Screenplay, and the Best Animated Feature award went to Flow. Best Sound and Visual Effects went to Dune: Part Two.
Full list of winners at Oscars 2025
1) Best Picture
Anora (Winner)
Nominees:
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
2) Best Director
Sean Baker, Anora (Winner)
Nominees:
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
3) Best Actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (Winner)
Nominees:
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
4) Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked (Winner)
Nominees:
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
5) Best Supporting Actor
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (Winner)
Nominees:
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
6) Best Supporting Actress
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez (Winner)
Nominees:
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
7) Best Original Screenplay
Sean Baker, Anora (Winner)
Nominees:
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David, September 5
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
8) Best Adapted Screenplay
Peter Straughan, Conclave (Winner)
Nominees:
James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi, Emilia Pérez
RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing
9) Best Cinematography
Lol Crawley, The Brutalist (Winner)
Nominees:
Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Pérez
Ed Lachman, Maria
Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu
10) Best Production Design
Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, Wicked (Winner)
Nominees:
Judy Becker and Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist
Suzie Davies and Cynthia Sleiter, Conclave
Craig Lathrop and Beatrice Brentnerová, Nosferatu
Patrice Vermette and Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two
11) Best Costume Design
Paul Tazewell, Wicked (Winner)
Nominees:
Arianne Phillips, A Complete Unknown
Lisy Christl, Conclave
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Gladiator II
Linda Muir, Nosferatu
12) Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli, The Substance (Winner)
Nominees:
Mike Marino, David Presto, and Crystal Jurado, A Different Man
Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Emilia Pérez
David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton, Nosferatu
Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth, Wicked
13) Best Original Score
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist (Winner)
Nominees:
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Clément Ducol and Camille, Emilia Pérez
John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
14) Best Original Song
El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Winner)
Nominees:
The Journey from The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird from Sing Sing
Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late
15) Best Film Editing
Sean Baker, Anora (Winner)
Nominees:
David Jancsó, The Brutalist
Nick Emerson, Conclave
Juliette Welfling, Emilia Pérez
Myron Kerstein, Wicked
16) Best Animated Feature
Flow (Winner)
Nominees:
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
17) Best Animated Short Film
In the Shadow of the Cypres (Winner)
Nominees:
Beautiful Men
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
18) Best Documentary Feature
No Other Land (Winner)
Nominees:
Black Box Diaries
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'État
Sugarcane
19) Best Documentary Short Film
The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Winner)
Nominees:
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
20) Best International Feature Film
I'm Still Here (Brazil) (Winner)
Nominees:
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow" (Latvia)
21) Best Sound
Dune: Part Two (Winner)
Nominees:
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
22) Best Visual Effects
Dune: Part Two (Winner)
Nominees:
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
23) Best Live Action Short Film
I’m Not a Robot (Victoria Warmerdam and Trent) (Winner)
Nominees:
A Lien (Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz)
Anuja (Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai)
The Last Ranger (Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw)
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek)
More About Oscars 2025
The Oscars 2025 was historic in many ways and featured diverse representation, new records, and unexpected wins. Paul Tazewell made history by becoming the first Black man to win the costume design award. Flow became Latvia's first film to win an Oscar in the animated feature category.
Although Adrien Brody had the chance to create history by reclaiming the Best Actor in Oscars 2025, rivalry still was fierce. Timothée Chalamet sought to be the category's youngest champion.
Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo gave an amazing opening for the event. The program included announcements from presenters, including Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., Halle Berry, and Whoopi Goldberg. These Oscar-winning performers energized the evening.
Los Angeles continued to recover from the severe wildfires that affected many in the entertainment industry. The ongoing impact of the 2023 writers' strike and the evolving state of Hollywood shaped the night’s atmosphere. Despite challenges, the Academy ensured the ceremony remained a grand celebration.
