Oscars 2025 full list of winners: Award winners across all categories for the 97th Academy Awards

The Oscars 2025 were held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Conan O'Brien hosted the 97th Academy Awards for the first time, and the event honored exceptional cinematic successes from 2024. The nominees for the Oscars 2025 were varied, including multiple nominations for the musical crime film Emilia Peréz.

Ad

The film led with 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, both of which had 10 nominations each. Among the noteworthy winners at the Oscars 2025 was Zoe Saldaña, who took first supporting actress for her performance in Emilia Pérez. Kieran Culkin landed Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain. Meanwhile, Best Original Screenplay went to Sean Baker's Anora.

Conclave by Peter Straughan earned Best Adapted Screenplay, and the Best Animated Feature award went to Flow. Best Sound and Visual Effects went to Dune: Part Two.

Ad

Trending

Full list of winners at Oscars 2025

Ad

1) Best Picture

Anora (Winner)

Nominees:

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

2) Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora (Winner)

Nominees:

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

3) Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist (Winner)

Nominees:

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Ad

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

4) Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked (Winner)

Nominees:

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

5) Best Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain (Winner)

Nominees:

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

6) Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez (Winner)

Nominees:

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ad

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

7) Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker, Anora (Winner)

Nominees:

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, and Alex David, September 5

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

8) Best Adapted Screenplay

Peter Straughan, Conclave (Winner)

Nominees:

James Mangold and Jay Cocks, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi, Emilia Pérez

Ad

RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing

9) Best Cinematography

Lol Crawley, The Brutalist (Winner)

Nominees:

Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two

Paul Guilhaume, Emilia Pérez

Ed Lachman, Maria

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

10) Best Production Design

Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, Wicked (Winner)

Nominees:

Judy Becker and Patricia Cuccia, The Brutalist

Suzie Davies and Cynthia Sleiter, Conclave

Craig Lathrop and Beatrice Brentnerová, Nosferatu

Patrice Vermette and Shane Vieau, Dune: Part Two

Ad

11) Best Costume Design

Paul Tazewell, Wicked (Winner)

Nominees:

Arianne Phillips, A Complete Unknown

Lisy Christl, Conclave

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Gladiator II

Linda Muir, Nosferatu

Ad

12) Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli, The Substance (Winner)

Nominees:

Mike Marino, David Presto, and Crystal Jurado, A Different Man

Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier, and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini, Emilia Pérez

David White, Traci Loader, and Suzanne Stokes-Munton, Nosferatu

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, and Sarah Nuth, Wicked

13) Best Original Score

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist (Winner)

Nominees:

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Clément Ducol and Camille, Emilia Pérez

Ad

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

14) Best Original Song

El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Winner)

Nominees:

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight

Like a Bird from Sing Sing

Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late

15) Best Film Editing

Sean Baker, Anora (Winner)

Nominees:

David Jancsó, The Brutalist

Nick Emerson, Conclave

Juliette Welfling, Emilia Pérez

Myron Kerstein, Wicked

Ad

16) Best Animated Feature

Flow (Winner)

Nominees:

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

17) Best Animated Short Film

In the Shadow of the Cypres (Winner)

Nominees:

Beautiful Men

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

18) Best Documentary Feature

No Other Land (Winner)

Nominees:

Black Box Diaries

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'État

Sugarcane

19) Best Documentary Short Film

The Only Girl in the Orchestra (Winner)

Ad

Nominees:

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

20) Best International Feature Film

I'm Still Here (Brazil) (Winner)

Nominees:

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow" (Latvia)

21) Best Sound

Dune: Part Two (Winner)

Nominees:

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

22) Best Visual Effects

Dune: Part Two (Winner)

Nominees:

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Ad

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

23) Best Live Action Short Film

I’m Not a Robot (Victoria Warmerdam and Trent) (Winner)

Nominees:

A Lien (Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz)

Anuja (Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai)

The Last Ranger (Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw)

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek)

Also Read: What time the Oscars 2025 will start on ABC? Everything you need to know

Ad

More About Oscars 2025

Ad

The Oscars 2025 was historic in many ways and featured diverse representation, new records, and unexpected wins. Paul Tazewell made history by becoming the first Black man to win the costume design award. Flow became Latvia's first film to win an Oscar in the animated feature category.

Although Adrien Brody had the chance to create history by reclaiming the Best Actor in Oscars 2025, rivalry still was fierce. Timothée Chalamet sought to be the category's youngest champion.

Ad

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo gave an amazing opening for the event. The program included announcements from presenters, including Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., Halle Berry, and Whoopi Goldberg. These Oscar-winning performers energized the evening.

Los Angeles continued to recover from the severe wildfires that affected many in the entertainment industry. The ongoing impact of the 2023 writers' strike and the evolving state of Hollywood shaped the night’s atmosphere. Despite challenges, the Academy ensured the ceremony remained a grand celebration.

Ad

Read More: Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldana bags the Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez

Follow us for further news and updates related to the Oscars 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE