How much did The Brutalist gross internationally? Director Brady Corbet claims to have "made zero dollars" making the Oscar-nominated movie

Brady Corbet, the director of the critically acclaimed film The Brutalist, recently revealed that he has made no money from the project despite its commercial and award-season success. Speaking on Marc Maron's WTF podcast on February 17, 2025, Corbet explained that both he and his co-writer, Mona Fastvold, have earned "zero dollars" from the film.

Ad

"Both my partner [Mona Fastvold] and I made zero dollars on the last two films we made. Yes, actually zero," he said.

According to The Guardian, The Brutalist grossed over $31 million worldwide against a reported $9.6 million budget.

The film, which stars Adrien Brody as a Hungarian architect and Holocaust survivor, premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2024 to critical praise and has since received 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director. It has also secured multiple wins at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

Ad

Trending

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

However, Brady Corbet's recent remarks shed light on the financial struggles faced by independent filmmakers, even when their work garners widespread acclaim and box office success.

The Brutalist's success vs. Brady Corbet's financial struggles

Ad

Brady Corbet's The Brutalist has achieved remarkable success since its debut, drawing attention for its epic storytelling and meticulous direction. The film's lead, Adrien Brody, has also received a Best Actor nomination for his performance. Despite this, Corbet claims he has seen no financial benefit from the project.

During his interview with Maron, Corbet expressed frustration over the financial realities of independent filmmaking.

"We had to, you know, just sort of live off of a paycheck from three years ago," he said.

Ad

He explained that much of his time over the past year has been spent on promotional work for the film, including attending festivals and award ceremonies, leaving him unable to take on paid projects. Brady Corbet pointed out that the structure of financing and profit distribution often means that directors and writers are among the last to be compensated.

Independent films typically rely on a combination of investors, production companies, and distributors to secure funding. In many cases, the profits first go toward recouping production costs, paying investors, and covering promotional expenses before the filmmakers see any earnings.

Ad

Brady Corbet suggested that the promotional obligations surrounding awards season have only exacerbated his financial difficulties, as he has had to travel extensively without compensation.

"I've spoken to many filmmakers that have films that are nominated this year that can't pay their rent. You're not paid to be promoting a film," he added.

Ad

The Brutalist has garnered significant recognition this awards season, securing 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Brady Corbet, Best Actor for Adrien Brody, Best Supporting Actor for Guy Pearce, and Best Supporting Actress for Felicity Jones.

At the 2025 BAFTA Awards, the film won four awards: Best Actor for Adrien Brody, Best Director for Brady Corbet, Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography, as reported by The Sun.

Additionally, The Brutalist received multiple nominations at the Satellite Awards, winning Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director, with further nominations for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score.

Ad

The film also earned accolades at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce received the Cinema Vanguard Award. Furthermore, The Brutalist is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Adrien Brody at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Looking ahead, Brady Corbet is developing a new project, a horror-western set primarily in the 1970s and early 1980s. This film will explore the Chinese immigrant experience in California, which spans a timeline of 150 years and delves into themes of American mysticism.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback