78th BAFTA Film Awards: Complete list of winners

By Rohit Rajput
Modified Feb 18, 2025 15:47 GMT
Conclave took home the award for Best Film (Image via Focus Features)
The 78th BAFTA Film Awards were held on Sunday, February 16, 2025, in London at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre. The prestigious award ceremony began at 7:00 pm Greenwhich Mean Time. Hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant, the British Academy Film Awards recognized the best in cinema in 2024.

At the 78th BAFTA Film Awards, many films like Conclave, The Brutalist, Anora, Emilia Perez, and more were featured. The film Conclave held 12 nominations with Emilia Perez coming in second with 11 nominations.

The Brutalist was also nominated for nine awards. Films like Anora, Wicked, and Dune: Part Two were nominated for seven awards at the 78th BAFTA Film Awards.

All winners of the 78th BAFTA Film Awards explored

Films like Conclave and The Brutalist took home the most awards for the night with four each, at the 78th BAFTA Film Awards. Conclave took home the biggest awards of the night with the ceremony recognising it as the Best Film of the Year and the Best British Film of the Year as well.

The Brutalist took home the award for Best Director and Best Actor at the 78th BAFTA Film Awards as well. Other winners included films such as Emilia Perez, Anora, A Real Pain, and more.

Here is the list of all the winners at the 78th BAFTA Film Awards:

Best Film

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave - Winner
  • Emilia Perez

Outstanding British Film

  • Bird
  • Blitz
  • Conclave - Winner
  • Gladiator II
  • Hard Truths
  • Kneecap
  • Lee
  • Love Lies Bleeding
  • The Outrun
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Film not in the English Language

  • All We Imagine As Light
  • Emilia Perez - Winner
  • I'm Still Here
  • Kneecap
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Documentary

  • Black Box Diaries
  • Daughters
  • No Other Land
  • Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story - Winner
  • Will & Harper
Outstanding debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

  • Luna Carmoon – Hoard
  • Richard Peppiatt – Kneecap - Winner
  • Dev Patel – Monkey Man
  • Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher and Balthazar de Ganay – Santosh
  • Karan Kandhari – Sister Midnight

Best Animated Film

  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Winner
  • The Wild Robot
  • Flow
  • Inside Out 2

Best Children's and Family Film

  • The Wild Robot
  • Flow
  • Kensuke's Kingdom
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Winner

Best Director

  • Brady Corbet – The Brutalist - Winner
  • Sean Baker – Anora
  • Edward Berger – Conclave
  • Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
  • Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
  • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave - Winner
  • Nickel Boys
  • Emilia Perez
  • Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

  • Anora
  • The Substance
  • Kneecap
  • A Real Pain - Winner
  • The Brutalist

Best Leading Actress

  • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths
  • Mikey Madison – Anora - Winner
  • Demi Moore – The Substance
  • Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun

Best Leading Actor

  • Adrien Brody – The Brutalist - Winner
  • Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
  • Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
  • Hugh Grant – Heretic
  • Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress

  • Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez
  • Ariana Grande – Wicked
  • Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl
  • Isabella Rosselini – Conclave
  • Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

  • Yura Borisov – Anora
  • Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WINNER
  • Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing
  • Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Editing

  • Anora
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Conclave - Winner
  • Emilia Perez
  • Kneecap

Best Cinematography

  • The Brutalist - Winner
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Perez
  • Nosferatu
  • Dune: Part Two

Best Costume Design

  • Wicked - Winner
  • Nosferatu
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Blitz
  • Conclave
Best Makeup and Hair

  • Dune: Part Two
  • The Substance - Winner
  • Emilia Perez
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Best Production Design

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked - Winner

Best Special Visual Effects

  • Dune: Part Two - Winner
  • Better Man
  • Gladiator II
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked

Best Sound

  • Blitz
  • Dune: Part Two - Winner
  • Gladiator II
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best Original Score

  • The Brutalist – WINNER
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Perez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Wild Robot

Best British Short Animation

  • Adios
  • Mog's Christmas
  • Wander to Wonder - Winner

Best British Short Film

  • The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
  • Marion
  • Milk
  • Stomach Bug
  • Rock, Paper, Scissors - Winner
EE Bafta Rising Star Award

  • Marisa Abela
  • Jharrel Jerome
  • David Jonsson – WINNER
  • Mikey Madison
  • Nabhaan Rizwan

Fans can watch the 78th BAFTA Film Awards through BBC iPlayer.

Edited by Udisha
