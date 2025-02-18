78th BAFTA Film Awards: Complete list of winners

The 78th BAFTA Film Awards were held on Sunday, February 16, 2025, in London at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre. The prestigious award ceremony began at 7:00 pm Greenwhich Mean Time. Hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant, the British Academy Film Awards recognized the best in cinema in 2024.

At the 78th BAFTA Film Awards, many films like Conclave, The Brutalist, Anora, Emilia Perez, and more were featured. The film Conclave held 12 nominations with Emilia Perez coming in second with 11 nominations.

The Brutalist was also nominated for nine awards. Films like Anora, Wicked, and Dune: Part Two were nominated for seven awards at the 78th BAFTA Film Awards.

All winners of the 78th BAFTA Film Awards explored

Films like Conclave and The Brutalist took home the most awards for the night with four each, at the 78th BAFTA Film Awards. Conclave took home the biggest awards of the night with the ceremony recognising it as the Best Film of the Year and the Best British Film of the Year as well.

The Brutalist took home the award for Best Director and Best Actor at the 78th BAFTA Film Awards as well. Other winners included films such as Emilia Perez, Anora, A Real Pain, and more.

Here is the list of all the winners at the 78th BAFTA Film Awards:

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave - Winner

Emilia Perez

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave - Winner

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Film not in the English Language

All We Imagine As Light

Emilia Perez - Winner

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story - Winner

Will & Harper

Outstanding debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Luna Carmoon – Hoard

Richard Peppiatt – Kneecap - Winner

Dev Patel – Monkey Man

Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher and Balthazar de Ganay – Santosh

Karan Kandhari – Sister Midnight

Best Animated Film

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Winner

The Wild Robot

Flow

Inside Out 2

Best Children's and Family Film

The Wild Robot

Flow

Kensuke's Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl - Winner

Best Director

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist - Winner

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave - Winner

Nickel Boys

Emilia Perez

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Substance

Kneecap

A Real Pain - Winner

The Brutalist

Best Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Mikey Madison – Anora - Winner

Demi Moore – The Substance

Saoirse Ronan – The Outrun

Best Leading Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist - Winner

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez – Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rosselini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WINNER

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Editing

Anora

Dune: Part Two

Conclave - Winner

Emilia Perez

Kneecap

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist - Winner

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

Dune: Part Two

Best Costume Design

Wicked - Winner

Nosferatu

A Complete Unknown

Blitz

Conclave

Best Makeup and Hair

Dune: Part Two

The Substance - Winner

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked - Winner

Best Special Visual Effects

Dune: Part Two - Winner

Better Man

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Sound

Blitz

Dune: Part Two - Winner

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

Best Original Score

The Brutalist – WINNER

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Wild Robot

Best British Short Animation

Adios

Mog's Christmas

Wander to Wonder - Winner

Best British Short Film

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Stomach Bug

Rock, Paper, Scissors - Winner

EE Bafta Rising Star Award

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson – WINNER

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

Fans can watch the 78th BAFTA Film Awards through BBC iPlayer.

