The Critics Choice Awards 2025 took place in Los Angeles, California, on February 7, 2025. While some wins were expected, the award for Best Foreign Language Film garnered mixed reactions, especially towards Emilia Perez. Social media was flooded with opinions, with some fans expressing disappointment and disagreement over the film's multiple wins.

Many viewers took to social media to express their surprise and dissatisfaction. Comments ranged from disbelief to outright criticism of the film's recognition. Some fans questioned why Emilia Perez continued to win awards over other films.

One user criticized the movie for winning again and again in different categories Critics Choice Awards 2025, simultaneously calling out the producer of the movie for not knowing English.

Some viewers felt that other nominated films were more deserving. One comment stated,

"emilia perez winning over challengers, wicked, and the substance is a joke".

Some fans expressed concerns about the film's chances at the Oscars. A tweet read,

"I swear, if Emilia Pérez wins any more awards this season...."

Another user was more explicit, saying that

I swear to f**king God if Emilia Perez wins an Oscar for anything other than “Best Piece of Sh*t” or “Best Unwatchable T*rd” or “Best Sh*t A*s Whispered Non-Musical Musical” it will be the worst experience of my life, second only to watching the entire film. Is the Academy just a bunch of sh*t-covered babies stacked on top of each other hiding under a trench coat?

One user claimed that "El Mal" by Emilia Perez winning Best Song was one of the most racist events in recent years.

One of the most racist films in recent years: 'El Mal' from 'Emilia Perez' wins Best Song Composed for a Film at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards

A tweet stated, "every win for "Emilia Perez" is a loss for the film industry".

One user summed up the general feeling of disappointment and disapproval with the comment,

why emilia perez keep winning awards serious question

The negative reactions appear to stem from a perception that "Emilia Perez" was undeserving compared to other nominees. Some critics on social media feel the wins don't reflect the quality of the film, leading to accusations against the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

How many awards did Emilia Perez win at the Critics Choice Awards 2025?

Emilia Perez also took home three awards at the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards. The movie gained three wins for Best Supporting Actress, which Zoe Saldaña received, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Song for "El Mal". The song was performed by Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Camille.

Furthermore, Wicked and The Substance each gained three awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. Anora took the Best Picture. Conclave took Best Ensemble. The best single movie win award was not received by Emilia Perez nor by any other individual film.

In conclusion, the Critics Choice Awards 2025 saw Emilia Perez take home several awards, but these wins were not met with universal acclaim. Many fans voiced their disapproval on social media, questioning the film's merits and expressing disappointment that other films were overlooked.

The reactions highlight the subjective nature of award shows and the varied opinions within the film community.

