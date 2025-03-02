Who are the presenters for the 97th Academy Awards? Oscars 2025 reveals its lineup

Oscars 2025 is set to take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will begin at 4 pm PT and will be broadcast live on ABC. For the first time, viewers can also stream the event on Hulu. Hosting duties will be handled by Conan O'Brien, marking his debut as the Oscars host.

The presenters of Oscars 2025 include some of the bigger names like Rachel Zegler, Andrew Garfield, Gal Gadot, Harrison Ford, Dave Bautista, Scarlett Johansson, Alba Rohrwacher, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Zoe Saldaña, and more.

Emilia Pérez has the most nominations with 13 nods. Karla Sofía Gascón, who played the titular role, is the first openly transgender performer to be nominated for Best Actress.

Both The Brutalist and Wicked got 10 nominations. Anora, Conclave, and Dune: Part Two are some other notable Best Picture nominees at the Oscars 2025.

There will be a huge number of presenters at the 97th Academy Awards, which will make the night even more glamorous and exciting. Notable figures such as Rachel Zegler, Andrew Garfield, Gal Gadot, Alba Rohrwacher, Samuel L. Jackson, Harrison Ford, Dave Bautista, Margaret Qualley, and Zoe Saldaña are set to take the stage.

Previously announced presenters include:

Scarlett Johansson

Ben Stiller

Goldie Hawn

Penélope Cruz

Whoopi Goldberg

Robert Downey Jr.

June Squibb

Lily-Rose Depp

John Lithgow

Emma Stone

Halle Berry

Selena Gomez

Willem Dafoe

Amy Poehler

Joe Alwyn

Bowen Yang

Oprah Winfrey

Cillian Murphy

Connie Nielsen

Ana de Armas

Sterling K. Brown

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Oscars 2025: A look at the nominations

Among the movies that are up for awards, Emilia Pérez is there for its unique story and performances. In the movie, Karla Sofía Gascón plays a Mexican drug lord who has surgery to change his gender. Her performance earned her a historic Best Actress nomination.

The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet, is about a visionary architect's life. It has been nominated in 10 categories, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

The musical version of Wicked has also made a big splash. The movie brings the popular Broadway show to the big screen with more energy and showstopping performances. It has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress.

Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown and Adrien Brody for The Brutalist are nominated for Best Actor. Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, Ralph Fiennes for Conclave, and Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice are also all up for Best Actor at the 2025 Oscars.

Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, and Demi Moore for The Substance are nominated for Best Actress. Mikey Madison is up for Best Actress for Anora, and Fernanda Torres is up for Best Actress for I'm Still Here.

Nominations have been made for Ariana Grande (Wicked) and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) for their outstanding performances in supporting roles. Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave) also received a nod for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars 2025.

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), Yura Borisov (Anora), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), and Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) are among the actors up for Best Supporting Actor.

Oscars 2025 will be streaming live on Hulu.

