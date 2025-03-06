Plankton: The Movie- Release date, cast, trailer, and everything we know so far

Plankton: The Movie is an upcoming 3D animated musical comedy from Netflix, based on SpongeBob SquarePants. Directed by Dave Needham and written by Kaz, Chris Viscardi, and Mr. Lawrence, the film follows Plankton’s latest world-domination scheme, which goes awry when Karen takes control.

Releasing on March 7, 2025, it’s Netflix’s second SpongeBob spin-off after Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (2024).

The voice cast features longtime SpongeBob SquarePants actors, including Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown, and Rodger Bumpass. Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper composed the soundtrack, promising a fun, mischievous adventure.

Exploring the voice cast and characters in Plankton: The Movie

Plankton: The Movie features the original voice cast reprising their iconic roles. The titular lead is voiced by Mr. Lawrence, who also serves as a writer on the project. Being intimate with the character’s lore allows Lawrence to bring depth and nuance to his portrayal.

He is accompanied by Jill Talley, who voices Karen, Plankton's sentient computer wife. Her performance captures Karen's evolution from a supportive yet mechanical partner to an independent entity with her own ambitions.

Tom Kenny returns to play SpongeBob SquarePants, the character he made into a cultural icon with his charm and optimism. As always, SpongeBob’s positivity plays a crucial role in helping his friends overcome the challenges thrown their way throughout the film as a result of Karen’s rebellious phase.

Bill Fagerbakke is back as Patrick Star, SpongeBob's loyal yet dim-witted best friend, while Carolyn Lawrence returns as Sandy Cheeks, the smart and resourceful squirrel from Texas.

Clancy Brown reprises his role as Mr Krabs, owner of the Krusty Krab burger store, who loves nothing more than the sweet sound of hard cash, in the film. His loyal yet cynical employee, Squidward Tentacles, is once again voiced by Rodger Bumpass.

How does the trailer set up Plankton: The Movie?

SpongeBob SquarePants and Plankton in the movie Plankton: The Movie (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The trailer for Plankton: The Movie was released by Netflix on February 4, 2025. It opens with Plankton, voiced by Mr. Lawrence, cooking up a fresh scheme to steal the formula for Krabby Patty, using his characteristic determination and cunning. However, things take an unforeseen turn when his sentient computer wife Karen, voiced by Jill Talley, becomes disillusioned with his continuous failures. As a result, she decides to pursue world domination on her own.

This unforeseen rebellion forces Plankton into an uneasy alliance with SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and his friends. The trailer is a blend of humor, action, and heartfelt moments, highlighting Plankton's internal struggles, the camaraderie of Bikini Bottom's residents, and the high-stakes adventure that ensues.

Where to watch Plankton: The Movie?

Plankton: The Movie can be streamed digitally by viewers across the world on Netflix from Friday, March 7, 2025, onward. The movie will not receive a theatrical release but will be made directly available for digital streaming.

To access the movie on Netflix, along with their extensive catalog of content, viewers need to subscribe to the platform with plans starting from $7.99 per month. Subscribers can upgrade to the Standard plan for $17.99 per month to enjoy an ad-free experience.

Plankton: The Movie will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 7, 2025.

