Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is an upcoming MGM+ original series created by Anthony Horowitz. It is billed as a crime, mystery thriller on IMDb, and stars Eric McCormack, Peter Gadiot and Angel Lopez-Silva. The show is set to premiere on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 9 pm ET.

Ad

The narrative follows nine strangers who get stranded in the wilderness of Mexico as a result of a plane crash. The fortune of the group turns further south as its members get killed off one by one, with the survivors attempting to stop the deaths by solving the mystery.

Trailer for Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue was released on February 12, 2025. Show creator and writer Horowitz executive produces the show along with Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez for Eleventh Hour Films.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Where to watch Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue?

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue can be streamed digitally by viewers across the globe on MGM+ from March 2, 2025. Subscription to the platform is priced at $6.99 per month, or $58.99 per year. New users get a free trial period of seven days.

Viewers can also add MGM+ to their Amazon Prime subscription for the same price. Cost for Prime stands at $14.99 per month after a 30-day trial period.

Ad

How does the trailer set up Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The trailer of Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue opens with Kevin, played by 61-year-old McCormack, riding in a small plane with eight co-passengers. He declared that he hated flying at the very beginning, and his fears were justified as the plane comes crashing down moments later in the Mexican jungle.

A member of the military who later discovers the wreckage of the plane reveals that nine dead bodies were recovered from the site, even when 10 passports were discovered. Back when the passengers are alive after the crash, they come together for survival. However, the seed of mistrust is sown among them as members of the group get killed off one after another.

Ad

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue has Eric McCormack returning to TV

The lead of the show, Eric McCormack, is most popularly known for his portrayal of Will Truman in the hit sitcom Will & Grace, which ran from 1998 to 2005, and then from 2017 to 2020. McCormack believes fans still relate to him as the gay lawyer from the series, but believes the MGM+ show would help him break the mould.

Ad

Some of the other talented cast members in the show are listed as follows:

Peter Gadiot (Queen of the South, One Piece)

Ángel López-Silva (FBI: International, Red Queen)

Sebastián Capitán Viveros (The 355)

Isaiah St Jean (Wonderblocks)

Harlys Becerra (Bounty Hunters)

Deborah Ayorinde (Them, Riches)

Hari Dhillon (Holby City, This is Us)

Gloria Garcia (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

Daniel Topic (The Man Who Fell To Earth)

Olafur Darri Olafsson (Children, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty)

Adam Long (Happy Valley, Spike Island)

Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls)

Ad

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue premieres on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 9 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback