"I need the full image, Amazon MGM!!!"- Internet reacts to first glimpse of Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man in Masters of the Universe

Nicholas Galitzine is quickly becoming a popular name, as he is set to portray He-Man in the upcoming Masters of the Universe live-action movie. On February 24, Galitzine revealed the first view of his metamorphosis into He-Man on Instagram. The movie has fans eager to see him represent Prince Adam and brand the legendary Sword of Power.

From its start in the 1980s, the Masters of the Universe series has been a pillar of pop culture. From action figures to an animated series to a cult classic 1987 live-action film, the He-Man narrative has fascinated many generations.

When the first view of Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man was shared, the internet erupted in comments, mostly on Twitter. Fans had a lot to comment on regarding the actor's performance and the teaser picture. One fan humorously commented:

"...I need the full image, Amazon MGM!!!" referring to the iconic Sword of Power that Galitzine is seen holding in the photo.

Some comments included:

“Can’t wait!!”

“This is absolute perfection! I have been waiting my whole life for this film, and it is shaping up to be incredible!!!,”one fan commented.

Many netizens showed anticipation for the movie.

“I loved the old He-Man movie. I’m looking forward to this,” another fan tweeted.

“The casting is perfect!,” added another fan.

“THIS LOOKS SOOO GOOD OH MY GOD I AM SO SXCITED FOR THIS MOVIE,” one person said.

All about Masters of the Universe

The upcoming Masters of the Universe movie has generated substantial buzz, particularly due to the casting of Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man. As He-Man's alter ego, Prince Adam will defend Eternia. He-Man is known for being superhumanly strong and being a great leader in battle.

Nicholas Galitzine has already captured attention with his dedication to the role. Some months of intense physical training paid off in a recent Instagram post that showed physical transformation to play He-Man. In the image, Nicholas Galitzine is holding the Sword of Power, which gives He-Man his amazing powers. He captioned the image, saying:

"After several months of intense training, I’m thrilled to share that we’re officially in production on #MastersOfTheUniverse. Our director Travis Knight has assembled the most incredible ensemble cast and created a stunning tapestry of Eternia and its surrounding world. I can’t wait for you to see."

Apart from Nicholas Galitzine, the movie will have a star-studded ensemble including Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, among others.

Under Travis Knight's direction, the film aims to vividly depict the Eternian universe with a modern visual aesthetic and an original interpretation of the cherished characters. Officially starting in early 2025, the film is set for release on June 5, 2026.

Everything to know about Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas was born on September 29, 1994, in Hammersmith, London. His mother is an American of Greek descent and his father is British. He loved sports, but an injury drove him away from athletics and toward other interests including acting.

His role on the Legends TV series in 2015 was a breakthrough. Including High Strung (2016) and Handsome Devil (2016), Nicholas became well-known in teen movies over the next few years.

His performances in Cinderella (2021) and The Craft: Legacy (2020) attracted international attention. Galitzine most recently starred in the romantic drama Purple Hearts (2022) and the films Red, White & Royal Blue (2023), & The Idea of You (2024).

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Nicholas Galitzine and Masters of the Universe as the year progresses.

