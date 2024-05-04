In an interview with Indie Wire, published on Thursday, May 2, 2024, British actor Nicholas Galitzine spoke about managing fame and stardom. The Red, White & Royal Blue star discussed how he was dealing with the attention from the media as he is gaining immense popularity.

The star said that the way he dealt with it was by "setting boundaries" and making sure to have time for his family, friends, and loved ones.

"I think it’s all about setting boundaries really. And I have my non-negotiables, my family, my loved ones, my friends. I always try and carve out time for them. I’m not really engaged with the more toxic parts of Hollywood that I think do exist out there. And none of my friends who are in the industry are as well," Nicholas said.

The 29-year-old is currently promoting his new film The Idea of You opposite Anne Hathaway. The movie is adapted from a 2017 novel by the same name, written by Robinne Lee, which, according to The Wrap, became immensely popular during the pandemic.

The Idea of You follows a 40-year-old single mother, Soléne (Anne Hathaway), who falls in love with a much younger man Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine). Hayes is a 24-year-old and the lead singer of a very popular boy band.

Nicholas Galitzine says apart from acting, his life is "incredibly normal"

Nicholas Galitzine, a London native, got his acting break in 2014 with the film The Beat Beneath My Feet. Since then, he has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including the 2024 series Mary and George and the 2022 film Purple Hearts. Apart from this, his acting credits include 2016's Handsome Devil, 2023's Red, White, And Royal Blue, and 2021's Cinderella.

The actor spoke to the Indie Wire about his character, Hayes Campbell in his latest film The Idea of You, and said that Campbell is in a "fantastic place in his life." Nicholas added that the character struggles between his sense of self and his relationship with his family.

Nicholas noted that Soléne treats Hayes like a "human being" and not a "brand or facade" that many people associate with him given that he is a member of the "hottest boy band on the planet."

"I think there was just always, even on the page, something really human about Hayes that I connected with,” the actor said.

The 29-year-old also discussed stardom in real and reel life (the latter as Hayes Campbell) life, explaining that he loves acting for what it is, "a creative endeavor." He added that this life was very normal and he has certain things that he enjoys doing.

"Otherwise, my life is just incredibly normal, and I have my things that I like doing. I like walking around. I like exploring. I love nature. I love going out to restaurants and stuff," he explained.

Nicholas Galitzine continued that he probably spoke from a "point of naivety" but added that he has managed to create a space for himself where he can do things he is passionate about.

"And so maybe I’m speaking from a point of naivety, but I’ve managed to maintain that till this day, and I hope I can continue to create a space for myself where I’m still able to do those things that I feel so passionately about."

When questioned about what projects he would like to do in the future, he remarked that he would like to get into the "action space." Indie Wire reported that Nicholas Galitzine practices Muay Thai and boxing in his free time and even played rugby as a child.

Nicholas Galitzine also noted that he would like to work on films in the sci-fi fantasy, Western, and comedy genres.

"Really, my tastes are very varied, which is exciting. And I think it’s certainly an approach I’ve kind of taken in the last couple of years towards my work is really trying to find the light and shade of what I’m capable of," the star said.

The Idea of You premiered at South by Southwest in March 2024 and received positive reviews. Claudette Godfrey (V.P. of Film & TV) described it as "a s*xy, unexpected masterpiece with a fresh perspective on love, age, attraction, and the timeless nature of human connection."

The Idea of You, starring Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.