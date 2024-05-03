Does Nicholas Galitzine really sing in The Idea of You?

On May 2, 2024, Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine starrer The Idea of You was released on Amazon Prime Video. The highly anticipated romantic comedy received mostly positive criticism from the critics and the audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received an 82 percent rating from the critics.

Among a list of other noteworthy things said about the movie, mentions of Nicholas Galitzine's singing skills in The Idea of You were in full swing. The actor has lent his voice to all of the songs performed in the movie, the group ones, and the solos. Among the solos sung by Galitzine in the movie are the tracks Go Rogue and The Idea of You (acoustic version).

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers.

Can Nicholas Galitzine sing?

Those closely following the actor's career know that Nicholas Galitzine can sing. His social media accounts are filled with song covers of several popular artists including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and Fleetwood Mac.

Besides covering songs Galitzine has also lent his voice to several original songs. Among them are songs featured in the 2021 movie Cinderella and the 2023 movie Red, White, and Royal Blue. Galitzine's latest singing stint includes The Idea of You where he portrays the role of a lead singer in a popular boy band.

What is The Idea of You about?

Amazon Prime Video's The Idea of You chronicles the relationship between 40-year-old gallerist, Solène Marchand and 24-year-old lead singer of the boy band, August Moon, Hayes Campbell. The two meet when Anne Hathaway's Solène Marchand mistakenly lands up in Campbell's trailer presuming it to be a washroom.

Later on, Campbell decides to pursue Marchand romantically but Marchand insists on not doing so. The reason behind that is mainly their 16-year age gap. Despite all odds, the two come together and kickstart a relationship. The movie takes off from here and discovers their relationship and their struggles within the the same.

Is Nicholas Galitzine's character based on Harry Styles?

Since the release of The Idea of You, several people have been quick to draw comparisons between Nicholas Galitzine's Hayes Campbell and former band member of One Direction, Harry Styles. A similar comparison was also drawn when Robinne Lee first released her book, on which the film is based.

In a conversation with Vogue in 2020 Lee had refuted these claims and said:

"This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles. It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40... rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole.”

Recently Nicholas Galitzine in an interview with People when asked about the comparisons also said:

“I like to distance myself from that comparison because I think Hayes is his own character and has his own struggles and wants and tastes, even in who he is as a musician.”

He added:

"We took tons of different references. I think the boy band as a whole was an amalgam of a lot of different artists and groups. I’d love people to come to watch the movie with an open mind and embrace Hayes and August Moon, and maybe become fans of August Moon individually as well."

The Idea of You is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.