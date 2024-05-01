When will The Idea of You be available on OTT? Release date and more explained

Based on Robin Lee’s debut novel of the same name, The Idea of You made its world premiere at SXSW on March 16, 2024. The film became an internet sensation soon after it was revealed that the story features two characters with a significant age gap. Nevertheless, the film’s thought-provoking narrative on love and societal norms makes it a captivating watch, resonating deeply with the audience.

Although the film is inspired by Lee’s The Ideo of You novel, a huge sect of fans developed fan fiction, believing Hayes’ character is inspired by Harry Styles. However, Lee cleared the confusion among the audience in an interview with Vogue by revealing that the inspiration for the character came from her ex-boyfriends, her husband, and Eddie Redmayne.

She also said that The Idea of You mostly focuses on Soléne’s journey of rediscovering herself. Given that the movie is making it to Amazon Prime Video in May 2024, the excitement among the subscribers is at an all-time high. Follow along with the article to learn more.

The Idea of You will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 2, 2024

The Idea of You will be released on Amazon Prime Video on May 2, 2024. The film has a runtime of 116 minutes. On the same day, the OTT will also add OI Parker’s jukebox musical rom-com film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and the classic 80s coming-of-age film Sixteen Candles, helmed by John Hughes.

The Idea of You debuted at South by Southwest on March 16, 2024, as a closing-night film, followed by Jake Gyllenhaal's reboot, Road House. The film was scheduled to be released by Amazon MGM Studios, the production.

What is The Idea of You all about

Here’s how the official logline describes the film:

"Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet."

It further explains Solène’s encounter with Hayes:

"When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter's trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn't long before Hayes' superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for."

The Idea of You cast and crew

The Idea of You stars Anne Hathway as Soléne, a newly divorced 40-year-old mother, who falls for Hayes Campbell, played by Nicholas Galitzine, who is a member of an international boy band, August Moon.

Below is the complete list of all pivotal characters in the film:

Ella Rubin as Izzy

Annie Mumolo as Tracy

Reid Scott as Daniel

Perry Mattfeld as Eva

Jordan Aaron Hall as Zeke

Mathilda Gianopoulos as Georgia

Meg Millidge as Claire

Cheech Manohar as Jeremy

Raymond Cham Jr. as Oliver

Jaiden Anthony as Adrian

Viktor White as Simon

Dakota Adan as Rory

Roxy Rivera as Jodie

Graham Norton as Graham Norton

Grace Junot as Nancy

Jon Levine as Lawrence

Demián Castro as Benny

Trevor David as Earl

Brent Bailey as Todd

Chandler Lovelle as Charlotte

Nina Bloomgarden as Amber

Hedy Nasser as Priya

Luke Pierre Roness as Bryan

Melanie Kiran as Moonhead Woman

Rashal James as Desmond

Angela Davis as Brenda

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the upcoming shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video as 2024 progresses.