"It's really difficult for pop stars": Nicholas Galitzine talks about relationship problems faced by actors and singers 

Nicholas Galitzine will soon appear in The Idea of You as Hayes Campbell and will star in the film alongside Anne Hathaway. His character, who is a member of the boy band August Moon in his early 20s, will be seen struggling to make genuine connections while touring. However, his life will take a turn when he meets single mom Solene at Coachella.

Galitzine recently spoke to People as he shed light on the challenges that one faces while dating when famous. In the interview, published on April 27, he spoke about some of the struggles his character had to navigate through and stated that pop stars have it more difficult than actors.

"In a lot of ways it's really difficult for pop stars because at least with an actor, you kind of have this buffer with the characters that you play, people know that's not you. Whereas with musicians, a lot of the time your onstage persona can get blended with who you are in private," he said.

Nicholas Galitzine talks about struggles that come with being an actor and singer

The actor, who rose to fame after playing Prince Henry in the rom-com Red, White and Royal Blue, revealed how, as an actor, not being in the same place as family and partners can be difficult. He mentioned that while he felt "lucky" to have this job, it "has its pitfalls."

"The transience of the job, never really being in the same place at the same time as maybe family or relationships, can be really difficult, really straining," he told the publication.

Nicholas Galitzine added:

"It's why it's important to have people in your life who keep you grounded and keep your energy up, keep you going."

The actor also highlighted the importance of taking breaks and making time for oneself.

While comparing his personal life with his character in the movie, Nicholas Galitzine said musicians have it more difficult than actors. He then went on to say that Hayes was "a lot more famous" than him.

In the interview with People, Galitzine also spoke about his experience filming with Anne Hathaway and called her "incredibly versatile" and "gifted." He also said he was a fan of hers beforehand and is inspired by her.

"She can do the comedy, she can do the drama, she can do the heightened musical element of it. She really is so gifted," he added.

Speaking to Bustle, Nicholas Galitzine revealed that he and Hathaway "became close friends almost instantly" while filming the movie. Apart from the duo, the upcoming film will also star Annie Mumolo, Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Mathilda Gianopoulos, and more. The movie is an adaptation of Robinne Lee's 2017 novel of the same name and its synopsis as per IMDb reads:

"Solène, a 40-year-old single mom, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet."

The movie is scheduled to release on Prime Video on May 2.