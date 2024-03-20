Anne Hathaway finally reacts to The Idea Of You being about Harry Styles

After months of speculation that Amazon Prime's new film The Idea of You was inspired by Harry Styles, lead actress, Anne Hathaway put the theory to rest by denying it completely. The romantic comedy revolves around an older woman falling for a young singer who is part of a boy band.

This sparked rumors that former One Direction member, Harry Styles, was the main inspiration behind the character in the movie. However, Anne Hathaway denied the connection as she responded in an E!News interview:

"No! Everyone needs to chill. Sorry, I probably shouldn't be that reactive about it. I just think no."

The interview took place at the SXSW premiere of The Idea of You on March 16, where it received positive reactions. The film is slated to release on Prime Video on May 2, 2024.

Why fans think Harry Styles inspired The Idea Of You

Harry Styles at the 2023 BRIT Awards (via Getty/Gareth Cattermole)

The Idea of You is based on a 2017 novel of the same name by Robinne Lee. Since its release, it has been making headlines for its male love interest, Hayes being very similar to Harry Styles.

Both are British, tattooed, and a member of a famous boy band, causing Styles' fans to bridge a connection between the two. Styles was also reported to have been in a romantic relationship with the much older Olivia Wilde, a dynamic seemingly similar to the one portrayed in the book. Grazia magazine even called it a "Harry Styles fan fiction."

However, author Robinne Lee denied that it was a fan fiction of the singer in a 2020 Vogue interview. She revealed:

"This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles. It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole."

Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway at the SXSW world premiere of "The Idea Of You" (via Getty/Daniel Boczarski)

Lee admitted to researching up on One Direction for her book and described Hayes (played by Nicholas Galitzine in the film) as a mix of her current and past partners, and actor Eddie Redmayne, "like Prince Harry, meets Harry [Styles]."

Talking about the Harry Styles inspiration, Anne Hathaway told Extra TV, "No, just no." Her co-star, Nicholas Galitzine has also commented about his character appearing to be based on the As It Was singer:

"We have tried to distance ourselves from that, and I think Hayes is such a wonderful character in of himself. There were so many amazing references we used." He also told Buzzfeed UK, "It was important to create someone who felt new and original, and not a sort of shoddy impersonation of this person that we know really, really well."

The Idea Of You has debuted with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, following its world premiere at SXSW. Released by Amazon MGM Studios, it will be availabe to stream on Prime Video on May 2, 2024.