Anne Hathaway and Donatella Versace make an appearance in Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s new vlog ‘Hyunjin : Hyun.e's Holiday 8’

On March 19, 2024, Stray Kids’ official YouTube channel released a vlog featuring member Hyunjin. The video was titled "Hyun.e's Holiday 8" and consisted of casual and professional clips, mainly those from his Versace appearance. However, fans were taken aback by clips of his interactions with Versace’s CEO, Donatella Versace, and actress Anne Hathaway.

These scenes featured praiseful comments made by the two international celebrities towards the Stray Kids star, proving the magnitude of his impact. Another reason for choosing to release this video on this specific date was because March 20 marks Hyunjin’s birthday. Instead of him, however, it was the fans who received a surprise in the form of this vlog.

Anne Hathaway and Donatella Versace's praise for Hyunjin revealed through a new vlog

Stray Kids Hyunjin visited Milan, Italy, a few days ago, adhering to his commitments to Versace as a brand ambassador. He shot a vlog to share his experiences on and off the Versace stage and released it via the group's official YouTube channel. This vlog starts with him seated in a car while he says hi to the fans and informs them about his arrival in Milan, Italy.

He shares details about his Versace casual outfit. He then talks about his plans for the tour apart from the Versace show, and the scene then transitions to him roaming around the city.

The vlog shows him visiting a certain historical place, where he finds a piano and plays the instrument, showing off his skills to the fans. Then he sits down for lunch and records himself eating some pasta and chips.

The video then takes the audience directly to its focal subject, the Versace event. Hyunjin, all dressed up in his special outfit from the luxury brand, can be seen standing in the Versace store while he tells the fans that he’s going to pick up some accessories from there before the show.

STAYs who knew of his arrival turned up in numbers to get a glimpse of him. He peeps down the balcony to greet these fans.

The main event’s scenes arrive at this point, where Hyunjin sits all dressed up in the outfit he wore during this event. He then is seen with the crown. A couple of days ago, a video of Donatella Versace placing the crown on his head while declaring him the “prince of Versace” went viral. While he plays around with the crown behind the scenes, Versace’s production team makes an unexpected revelation about them making the crown just in a day.

The behind-the-scenes of this very scene are then shown with Donatella seated beside Hyunjin. As soon as they finish recording the main video, she pats his head subtly, which the fandom found adorable. The Stray Kids star even reveals that he felt quite shy during the entire shoot.

Another appreciation scene then makes its way when actress and his fellow Versace ambassador, Anne Hathaway, praise him for his outfit and looks. She says,

“Do you know how good you look today, I mean this (his outfit) is excellent.”

To all this, the idol shyly responds by smiling and saying, “Thank you.”

The video almost ends here, as the last scenes of the video consist of him talking about how the event unfolded.

The presence of Hyunjin, along with international stars like Donatella Versace and Anne Hathaway, proved to be a proud moment for the fans. It turned out to be an interesting video for them, as the scenes were revealed via a Stray Kids’ channel’s vlog. This has now made fans eager to keep anticipating more content of this sort.