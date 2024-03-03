“He’s so pocket sized”: Fans playfully coin Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s height in a new Versace after-party photo

Hyunjin of Stray Kids has recently been making waves in the fashion world, particularly with his collaboration with Versace. Ever since his attendance at Versace's Fall-Winter Fashion Show in Milan as the brand's ambassador, his presence has dominated the internet.

Even days after the conclusion of the show, photos of the idol continue to circulate online. On March 2, 2024, another picture from the show's after-party surfaced on the internet, this time posted by Versace model Hedi Ben Tekaya. The image features Hyunjin alongside Hedi and another model named Pierrick Grégoire.

What caught fans' attention the most was the noticeable height difference between the singer and the other two models. Despite being the tallest member of Stray Kids, he appeared considerably shorter in comparison.

This rare sight of the star standing beside individuals taller than him sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, who couldn't help but comment on how he looked "pocket sized."

Hyunjin shines in Versace after-party photo, delighting fans

As only the eighth brand ambassador for Versace, Stray Kids' Hyunjin has established himself on the international fashion scene. A special announcement came on February 25, 2024, via a video posted by the brand's CEO, Donatella Versace, on her personal Instagram account. In the video, the Contradicting singer was crowned the "Prince of Versace," in a playful manner, which reflected his position in the brand's recognition.

Fans have long awaited such recognition for the Stray Kids star, who has garnered admiration for his collaboration with Versace. Many believe that his selection as an ambassador is attributed to his well-defined visuals and tall, well-proportioned stature.

As the tallest member of Stray Kids, Hyunjin's height often sets him apart from his bandmates. However, fans were surprised to discover that even he appeared shorter when compared to certain individuals. This realization came to light through a candid picture posted by Versace model Hedi on his Instagram account.

In the photo, part of a carousel depicting moments from the above-mentioned event, the idol is captured alongside Hedi and fellow model Pierreck, all sharing a moment of laughter. Despite his reported height of 179 cm, the Stray Kids member appeared noticeably shorter than the other two models, who stood at 190 cm.

Fans were quick to react to this juxtaposition, expressing their amusement and affection for the "pocket-sized" Hyunjin.

The picture sparked many reactions among fans, who couldn't help but marvel at the image of Hyunjin standing alongside the taller models. Despite his usual reputation for striking visuals, fans found themselves drawn to his adorable appearance at this particular moment.

Throughout the fashion week event, the star stole the spotlight with his charismatic presence. Aespa's Ningning and Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway, were among the attendees present at the star-studded event. As Hyunjin continues to make waves in the fashion world, fans eagerly anticipate his future endeavors and the impact he will undoubtedly leave on the industry.