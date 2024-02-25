"Proud is an understatement": Fans react as Stray Kids' Hyunjin propels Versace to new heights with sales boost following his ambassadorship

Stray Kids member Hyunjin turned heads at the Milan Fashion Week on February 23, 2024, as he entered the venue. On February 25, 2024, an X user (@hyunmainslayer) shared that the artist has been a huge contributor to increasing Versace's sales.

Hyunjin's campaign propelled Versace to the top after he was appointed the face of the brand. As reported by @hyunmainslayer, every Versace store was packed with customers and selling out items seen on the K-pop idol.

The artist's appearance at the Milan Fashion Week had already caused online fervor, which was further fueled by the latest update as shared by the X user.

Expand Tweet

"He's become a phenomenon": Fans laud Hyunjin's global influence that increased Versace's profits

Expand Tweet

According to X user @hyunmainslayer, the store employees mentioned that many customers purchased Versace collections and mentioned Hyunjin's name at the brand stores. He has only been the brand's global ambassador for seven months yet his influence on the brand's profit has been paramount.

The Stray Kids member was photographed wearing Versace head to toe in May 2023. He even took a picture with Donatella Versace herself at Dua Lipa's "La Vacanza" cruise collection display in May.

Not only is Hyunjin's new role as the brand's ambassador a significant milestone for him as the first Korean face of the Italian luxury brand, but Versace also made a prominent entry into the K-pop sector, which is now sweeping the fashion business.

Hyunjin was featured in the brand's Holiday Collection campaign, which was named the season's best-performing holiday campaign for Versace on December 31, 2023. The MEGAVERSE rapper's Versace's Christmas 2023 marketing campaign marked his first official debut with the brand since being appointed as the global ambassador in July 2023.

Here's how fans reacted and lavished praise on the K-pop idol on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Hyunjin is renowned for his fluidity and charisma as a performer. During the Milan Fashion Week on February 23, 2024, Versace's distinct style of Italian glamor and sensuality was a perfect fit for him because of his ability to express himself via songs, painting, and performances.

The star was seen mingling with American actress Anne Hathaway and others during the fashion event, donning a customized Versace satin-velvet black suit from the brand's unreleased and exclusive collection. The celebrity wore rings, stud earrings, and a few chain necklaces as his accessories. A few straggling strands framed his face, and his dark hair was swept back.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids is set to perform at Italy's I-Days Milano music festival on July 12, 2024, in front of 80,000 spectators. The group from JYP Entertainment became the first fourth-generation male K-pop act to headline the legendary event alongside Lana Del Ray, Doja Cat, Bring Me The Horizon, Green Day, Sum 41, and other Western artists.