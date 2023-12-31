“Fathering 4th generation with ease”: Fans laud as Stray Kid’s Hyunjin’s 2023 Versace holiday campaign ranks as the most successful of the season

On December 31, 2023, Stray Kids member Hyunjin's holiday campaign for Versace was ranked as the most successful of the season. The 2023 Christmas advertising campaign for Versace features Hyunjin, his first formal assignment for the house since being appointed to the position in July.

As the newest global brand ambassador for Versace, South Korean singer Hyunjin is accustomed to topping music charts with his K-Pop group Stray Kids. However, he has found himself in an entirely new realm with a very Italian flavor.

Fans of the Stray Kids star went to Twitter to express their happiness and excitement as they learned his contribution skyrocketed Versace's holiday campaign to 4.6 million Earned Media Value (EMV) on social media.

Expand Tweet

"That's what you call impact": Fans laud Hyunjin for being the Prince of Versace and boosting the brand's EMV

The singer-dancer embraces the Versace family and makes his fashion debut with his first publication and video campaign as the brand's face, just in time for the prestigious brand's 2023 Holiday Collection, which features Donatella Versace's most recent top-of-the-line designs that are hitting shops.

Hyunjin was seen wearing Versace attire and posing next to a Christmas tree, sitting in the snow and blowing a kiss to the camera, or holding a glitter stick in the particular ad campaign.

The Stray Kids idol is the newest member of the Versace worldwide brand ambassador team, joining previously established, refined icons of fashion, including Lady Gaga, Madonna, Anne Hathaway, Elton John, and Luke Evans.

In the Holiday campaign ad, Versace's Athena tote bag, which is made of cotton canvas certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard and has a tone-on-tone jacquard Barocco motif along with the Versace emblem, makes its debut. On November 17, 2023, the magazine house released the newest commercial video, which showed the celebrity smitten with a Versace ensemble.

Expand Tweet

In other images and videos for the campaign, the idol appears in the most recent commercial film against a pitch-black setting, with his voiceover playing in the background and a dancing light dancing over his ethereal image. The artist's delicate aesthetic is effectively captured in the commercial film, which sparked an intense internet frenzy among his admirers.

The latest survey was published by Lefty, an online influencer marketing brand. Lefty aids in the optimization of influence marketing campaigns for businesses. Lefty helps organizations identify, manage, and report on influencers for their influencer marketing efforts because of its cutting-edge, proprietary technology.

The corresponding ad cost of the impressions obtained is how Lefty defines Earned Media Value (EMV). A Cost Per Impression (CPM) of $100 on Instagram is linked to an estimated number of impressions for each post to determine the EMV. The equation that's employed is (Impressions * CPM) / 1000.

Fans hailed the Stray Kids artist on the social media site X with unprecedented fervor and delivered a barrage of tweets. A few followers also praised the singer as "that's what you call impact" and tweeted and remarked that he "smells like success."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Hyunjin attended the Versace "La Vacanza" couture runway show last summer with musician Troye Sivan and actress Simone Ashley, among other guests, prior to accepting the ambassador position. In July 2023, he also went to the Versace pop-up store's formal launch in Seoul.

In this capacity, he collaborated with actors, models, and singer Chris Lee from China, who led the Versace Icons campaign with Anne Hathaway.