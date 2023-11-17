"An absolute work of art": Stray Kids' Hyunjin stuns fans as Harper's Bazaar Korea drops the latest ad film for Versace

Hyunjin, a member of Stray Kids, is featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Korea Magazine's December 2023 issue, which fashion photographer Sinae Kim captured. The magazine house dropped the latest ad film featuring the star enamored with an ensemble from Versace on November 17, 2023. The ad film successfully captures the delicate visuals of the artist, which sent his fans into a massive online fervor.

Fans rushed to Twitter (now X) to swoon over the K-pop idol as he graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar and featured on its ad film. In addition, a fan lauded the star as "an absolute work of art. Looking like a walking Versace doll."

The in-house Versace stylist, Kim Hyejeong, was in charge of style, while An DoHyun envisioned the set. Hairdresser Hee Yoo and makeup artist Jeon Ji Won held the torch for aesthetics.

"Real pince!": Fans are mesmerized by the captivating visuals of Hyunjin in Versace for Harper's Bazaar

Hyunjin is also the focal point of Versace's Holiday 2023 campaign for Harper's Bazaar cover. This demonstrates the colorful festivity imbued with the unique spirit, refinement, and joy that characterize the Italian luxury brand since being named a Versace Global Brand Ambassador in 2023 as part of the idol's debut campaign.

With the launch of the new Athena tote bags, the Stray Kids' star blended the renowned grandeur of the House's Barocco pattern into regular life with designs meant to be the ideal everyday wear. In addition, he displayed Versace's vast array of holiday-ready pieces, including Barocco ready-to-wear, opulent high winter coats and jackets, exquisite evening attire, and impeccable gifting assortments.

In the latest ad film, the idol can be seen with a dark backdrop while a moving light dances on his ethereal visual as his voiceover plays in the background.

"Sometimes, I like silence. Darkness and light, even their whispers."

Fans sent a flurry of tweets on the social networking platform of X as they trended the hashtags 'HYUNJINxVERSACE,' 'VersaceHoliday,' and 'HyunjinxHarpersBazaar' with a frenzy that has never been seen before. On top of that, several fans tweeted and wrote that the artist "is so beautiful," while others hailed him as a "Real prince."

The LALALALA vocalist was named the face and worldwide ambassador of the Italian fashion house Versace in July 2023. The luxury brand is renowned for its unique handbags, clothing, and ready-to-wear ensembles.

Upon discovering Verscae and the idol's friendly relationship and the brand's profound love for the singer, his admirers began to hail him as the 'Real Versace Prince' on social media. This unique collaboration between the Italian luxury house and one of the globally popular idols further cements Hyunjin's status on the international forum and his global influence.

In other news, on November 10, 2023, Stray Kids released their most recent music video, LALALALA, and it promptly went viral. The band is shown having a good time on an abandoned vessel beneath the water in the music video for LALALALA; shortly after that, a creature that resembles smoke attacks them. They subsequently see a performance by a marching band.

As one of those fourth-generation bands, Stray Kids is ready to make a name for themselves in the music industry. The K-pop group even appeared on the cover of TIME magazine before their victory in the MTV Video Music Award 2023 for Best K-pop category. Earlier this year, in 2023, the magazine named Stray Kids one of the "Next Generation Leaders."