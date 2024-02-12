"Truly 4th gen headliners": Fans ecstatic as Stray Kids' concert at I-Days Milano reportedly moves up from 20k seats to an 80k venue

Stray Kids is all set to headline the annual music festival held in I-Days Milano. On February 11, 2024, a Twitter account (@phobiapologist) shared an update about the group's performance scheduled for July 12 at I-Days Milano, that has added 60,000 additional seats to the venue. Previously, the fourth-generation boy band from JYP Entertainment was slated to headline the show for the first time in front of 20,000 audience members.

However, due to massive demands, the venue had to be expanded to 80,000 seats in total at the Ippodromo SNAI La Maura, Milan. This development has made Stray Kids' fans extremely happy and proud, and one fan even took to X in order to hail the octet as the true "4th gen Headliners."

"Camping there since the night before": Fans frantic to see Stray Kids' first show at I-Days Milano add 80 seats

Previously, the boy group from JYP Entertainment was slated to perform at the second part of Ippodromo SNAI La Maura, which is about 45,000 sq mt and can host around 20,000 people. However, due to a surge in demand, the slated July 12, 2024, show of the octet was moved to the main part of the arena that easily fits 80,000 people.

The oval-shaped Trenno track of Italy's Ippodromo SNAI La Maura, spanning 2,000 square meters, can accommodate around 85,700 seats. Meanwhile, the remaining portion of Ippodromo's second section, which is over 45,000 sq mt, has space for about 20,000 people. Ippodromo SNAI La Maura is a horse racing track venue in Milan.

As the octet's show was moved up to the larger part of the venue for the I-Days Milano music festival, fans are trying their best to get their hands on the tickets to be able to witness the group's performance live. Meanwhile, many are celebrating the latest development on X, since they believe it cements Stray Kids' relevance and popularity on the global podium.

Tickets for Stray Kids' July 12, 2024, show at the Ippodromo SNAI La Maura venue is available on the website of I-Days Milano (idays.it). The "general onsale" for the tickets will reportedly begin at 11 am (ET). Previously, on February 5, the pre-sale went up on LiveNation, but after the venue moved up to 80,000 seats, fans now can get their tickets at the general sale on February 12, 2024.

The announcement of Stray Kids as the main act for this year's British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park in London and I-Days Milano 2024 have thrilled fans. Notably, after BLACKPINK, who anchored the event in 2023, the boy group will be the second K-pop act overall and the first male K-pop group to ever perform at BST Hyde Park on July 14 (ET).

In addition to Stray Kids, other headlining performers at this year's I-Days Milano—which spans ten days from May to July 2024—include Bring Me The Horizon, Doja Cat, Green Day, Lana Del Rey, Metallica, and more. On July 12, Stray Kids will headline the last day of the events as the first K-pop boy band and fourth-generation idol group.

