"It’s the first thing they will do": Stray Kids sets agenda for 3rd World Tour, fan meeting, album releases & more for STEP OUT 2024

On January 1, 2024, Stray Kids unveiled a video titled STEP OUT 2024 on their official YouTube channel showcasing the group's journey filled with historic events that cemented their status as leaders of the fourth generation of K-pop idols.

In the video STEP OUT 2024, the Stray Kids members take viewers on their 2023 journey where they achieved many feats and provided a glimpse of their agenda for 2024, which will consist of the third world tour, their fourth fan meeting, a new album release, and much more.

As soon as STAYs watched the aforementioned video, they were over the moon and took to social media to express themselves.

One fan assumed that the first thing Stray Kids would do is embark on their much-awaited third world concert and tweeted:

"Crossing my fingers": Fans can't wait for the Stray Kids's upcoming activities for 2024

In the STEP OUT 2024 all the members can be seen decked up in fashionable outfits, showcasing their impeccable visuals as they reminisce about the 2023 year filled with historic moments for both the group and fans. They take viewers on a journey of releasing two albums that made them Penta Million Sellers.

They further unveil the feats they achieved with their albums on Billboard charts, their third fan meeting, a special concert, performing at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards, Lollapalooza Paris, and the Billboard Music Awards 2023.

In the second segment of the video, as a door opens signifying the start of a new chapter for Stray Kids, the group unveils a series of activities they are going to execute in 2024.

They are set to embark on their third world tour, the fourth fan meeting, the release of a new album, a special album, eight SKZ-PLAYER releases, more content for 1 Kid's Room & 2 Kids show, and the launch of SKZOO Pop-up stores in Seoul and Busan.

As fans are now aware of the Stray Kids upcoming activities, the excitement and anticipation for their third world concert are building up, where fans want the group to add more countries to their tour list so that they can witness their concert.

They are also excited for the upcoming fan meeting and are wishing they will be able to meet the group members.

STAYs are waiting with bated breath for the announcement of their world tour dates and speculating that it will be out in the next few weeks.

Fans are reacting as Stray Kids have released their 2024 agenda:

STAYs are excited and ready for all the upcoming activities and content of the group in 2024. They cannot wait to see how the group will execute the following activities mentioned in their STEP OUT 2024 video.