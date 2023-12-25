“Still don’t know the how to be professional”: STAYs outraged at SBS Gayo Daejeon’s alleged mismanagement during Stray Kids’ performance

On December 25, STAYs called out the SBS Gayo Daejeon concert for mismanaging Stray Kids' performance. They called out the SBS for issues such as misspelling names, poor camera angles, playing a different song during the performance, and various other problems.

The SBS Gayo Daejeon music festival, streamed by the SBS network, is renowned in the industry.

The event was broadcast live on SBS's official YouTube channel, featuring electrifying performances from K-pop groups like BOYNEXTDOOR, CRAVITY, ENHYPEN, NMIXX, RIIZE, and others.

However, during Stray Kids' performance STAYs noticed several issues and expressed their dissatisfaction on social media.

They stated that despite hosting the festival since 1997, SBS seemed lacking in professionalism.

"SHAME on SBS": Fans wants Stray Kids not to attend the music festival next year

As Stray Kids took the stage, they delivered electrifying performances on three of their songs, including Battle Ground, LALALALA and Megaverse. During the performance, fans noticed that the camera kept recording the empty part of the stage where members were not performing. They even accused SBS of unprofessionalism and alleged terrible camera work.

Fans also called out how they started playing another group's song amidst the performance. Despite several mistakes by SBS during the group's screentime, the members acted professionally.

Fans said they carried the show and filled the stadium with the audience's screams, proving that not even mismanagement can stop them from shining.

While Seungmin and I.N. were singing EX's D.O's That's Okay on stage, in the introduction credits, SBS wrote "Stary Kids" instead of "Stray Kids," misspelling their name on the national screen of South Korea.

STAYs stated that even though the group did not confront it, they would continue to protest on social media to divert SBS Gayo Daejeon's attention, preventing them from repeating the same mistakes.

They also noticed that the members' microphones were muted during the performances.

Fans expressed anger at how such mistakes only occurred during the group's performance and not for any other group. They called out the Seoul Broadcasting System for alleged disrespect and criticized their management team. They want to issue an apology to the members as well.

STAYs were proud of the group for performing well despite facing many challenges that almost ruined their performance and outshone them.

SBS Gayo Daejeon is under fire for mismanagement during Stray Kids's performance.

Meanwhile, when the group went live on their YouTube channel, fans noticed they mocked SBS for calling them Stary Kids.

STAYs hope to see SBS Gayo Daejeon improve its management of the group so that they do not have to deal with the aforementioned mistakes in the future.